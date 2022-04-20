Hornetsecurity's Global Expansion Continues with Two New Backup Data Storage Regions

USA and UK join Germany as Hornetsecurity M365 backup storage regions

PITTSBURGH , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornetsecurity, a global email security and backup provider, has added the USA and the UK to the regions that partners and customers can automatically back up their Microsoft 365 data to, using the Hornetsecurity solutions, 365 Total Backup and 365 Total Protection Enterprise Backup.

365 Total Backup enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) to provide backup and recovery services for Microsoft 365 mailboxes, Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint. They can easily take backups and manage them through a multi-tenant, cloud-based console. 365 Total Protection Enterprise Backup combines this functionality with state-of-the-art email security that protects against spam, viruses, phishing and ransomware; as well as providing Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), email signatures and disclaimers, automated email continuity and legally compliant email archiving.

Secure, hassle-free, unlimited M365 backup storage

In both cases, the M365 data is automatically stored to Hornetsecurity's secure data centers where storage is unlimited and redundant. Hornetsecurity partners can choose per customer, whether to store their backup data to the USA, the UK or Germany. More regions will be added shortly.

As customers' Microsoft 365 data is automatically backed up to one of Hornetsecurity's secure cloud backup locations, partners need not think about setting up their own servers and infrastructure to save the M365 backups to.

Additionally, they benefit from unlimited storage, which is included in the cost-effective, per-user pricing.

Data jurisdiction control

As M365 data is backed up to one of our secure data centers, customers are no longer solely dependent on Microsoft for that data. The ability to choose where to store backup data from a selection of regions provides the flexibility needed to meet data jurisdiction requirements.

Channel-centric approach

"As a global, channel-centric company, we listen to our partners and are happy to act on their feedback to deliver solutions that meet and exceed customer requirements," said Daniel Hofmann, Hornetsecurity CEO. "We provide robust, trustworthy solutions that our customers can count on, while adding ease of use, convenience and flexibility to give them peace of mind and reduce the demands on their time."

To learn more about Hornetsecurity and its offerings, visit: www.hornetsecurity.com.

About Hornetsecurity Group

Hornetsecurity is the leading security and backup solution provider for Microsoft 365. Its flagship product is the most extensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market, providing robust, comprehensive, award-winning protection: Spam and virus filtering, protection against phishing and ransomware, legally compliant archiving and encryption, advanced threat protection, email continuity, signatures and disclaimers. It's an all-in-one security package that even includes backup and recovery for all data in Microsoft 365 and users' endpoints. Hornetsecurity Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, PA with other North America offices in Washington D.C. and Montreal, Canada. Globally, Hornetsecurity operates in more than 30 countries through its international distribution network. Its premium services are used by approximately 50,000 customers including Swisscom, Telefónica, KONICA MINOLTA, LVM Versicherung and CLAAS.

