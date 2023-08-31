Hornetsecurity's new podcast series helps businesses understand and overcome latest cybersecurity risks

Podcast series 'The Security Swarm' explores trending cybersecurity topics

Conversations with leading cybersecurity experts open up discussions around AI, compliance and Microsoft 365

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornetsecurity has recently launched The Security Swarm podcast series to shed light on the latest cybersecurity issues. The weekly show, hosted by Hornetsecurity's Andy Syrewicze , brings together experts from across the cybersecurity sector to discuss industry challenges, how businesses can overcome ever-changing threats, and future cybersecurity issues.

The informative and educational series has already looked at topics such as AI and whether ChatGPT could conduct a cyberattack, discussions around Hornetsecurity's recent compliance survey, as well as a conversation with Microsoft Certified Trainer on how secure Microsoft 365 actually is.

Hornetsecurity CEO Daniel Hofmann said: "The Security Swarm podcast launch has been incredibly successful and delivers insightful conversations about the biggest cybersecurity challenges facing businesses today. This podcast is one of many new approaches we have introduced to support and educate cybersecurity decision-makers across the world."

The world of cybersecurity should not be taken on alone. A glimpse into the podcast series is available in this trailer .

The podcast can be listened to via the Hornetsecurity website and is also available to download on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , and YouTube .

