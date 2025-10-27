Hornitos® Tequila Celebrates 75 Years with New Reserve Line of Premium, 100 Percent Agave Tequila

The "Tequila de Todos" Debuts Hornitos® Cristalino Reserve Tequila and Añejo Reserve Tequila in the US

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honoring 75 years of spirited innovation, Hornitos® Tequila unveils its Reserve Line with two new premium expressions joining the award-winning portfolio of tequilas: Hornitos® Cristalino Reserve and Hornitos® Añejo Reserve. With this expanded lineup, Hornitos® continues its brand legacy of trailblazing craftsmanship and further solidifies its mission to democratize high-quality tequila for all.

Hornitos® Cristalino Reserve and Hornitos® Añejo Reserve

As "The Tequila de Todos," Hornitos® is committed to making tequila accessible without compromising on quality. The new Reserve Line presents tequila crafted with three ingredients: agave, yeast and water. Cristalino Reserve and Añejo Reserve each undergo a special secondary finish to deliver a truly unique experience for tequila enthusiasts, offering premium taste in exquisite packaging without breaking the bank.

"The launch of Hornitos Reserve Line is proof of the promise we've made to our consumers to make premium, 100 percent agave tequila accessible to all," said Rashmi Raine, Vice President, Marketing, US Tequila & Mezcal at Suntory Global Spirits. "We are proud to reach 75 years of tequila craft and reaffirm our commitment to accessible quality tequila with these new premium offerings. Embodying the 'Tequila de Todos' spirit, Hornitos Cristalino Reserve and Añejo Reserve are a celebration of our rich Mexican history and take us into the next era for the Hornitos brand."

The eye-catching new Reserve Line bottles feature a sleek, multi-faceted design, meticulously crafted to showcase the quality tequila within. Striking geometric precision and clean lines evoke the elevated approachability of Hornitos® Tequila, perfect for everything from holiday gifting to no-occasion-needed.

Crafted to be shared responsibly with friends and friends of friends, Hornitos® Tequila encourages adults 21 and over to enjoy the new Reserve Line neat, in a Cristalino Reserve Espresso Martini, Añejo Reserve Old Fashioned – or mix with anything that sounds good to you.

Hornitos® Cristalino Reserve Tequila

Hornitos® Cristalino Reserve (40% ABV / $44.99 MSRP) is a crystal-clear Añejo tequila crafted from 100 percent Blue Weber agave, hand-harvested at peak maturity and aged in American Oak barrels. Hornitos® Tequila's signature refinement process includes an extra distillation, enhancing clarity while preserving the nuanced complexity of an aged tequila. To elevate its profile, this tequila delicately rests with whole vanilla beans from Veracruz, Mexico, for 3 weeks, imparting a whisper of natural sweetness and a silky, lingering finish. The result is a Cristalino tequila that is both luxuriously smooth and intriguingly layered.

Hornitos® Añejo Reserve Tequila

Hornitos® Añejo Reserve (40% ABV / $44.99 MSRP) is a super smooth, triple aged, 100 percent agave tequila uniquely aged to deliver distinct and complex whiskey notes. This beautifully aged tequila is made with agave, water and yeast, and delivers a velvety, intricate blend of smoky vanilla and a touch of buttery caramel. The innovative triple-barreling process creates the rich and colorful flavor, as the tequila is uniquely matured in three different American Oak barrels: a toasted barrel, then a charred barrel and finally a specially toasted barrel to finish aging.

Hornitos® Cristalino Reserve Tequila and Añejo Reserve Tequila are rolling out in select markets across the US now at MSRP $44.99 for a 750mL bottle at 80 proof (40% alcohol by volume), with expanded national distribution to follow. For additional information about Hornitos® Tequila , please visit www.hornitostequila.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram or X .

About Hornitos® Tequila

As "The Tequila de Todos," Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco's legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. Hornitos' portfolio of premium tequilas includes Hornitos® Blanco Tequila, Hornitos® Reposado Tequila, Hornitos® Añejo Tequila, Hornitos® Cristalino Reserve Tequila, Hornitos® Añejo Reserve Tequila, Hornitos® Black Barrel Tequila and Hornitos® Pineapple Tequila.

