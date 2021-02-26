Over the thousands of years, the fertile land has nurtured a rich history and a splendid culture as a part of the Chinese civilization.

It boasts a variety of natural landscape, valleys, upland meadows, deserts, mountains, forest parks, as well as cultural treasures like traditional yurts, relics, monasteries, and palaces.

Block prints, embroidery, clothing, folk songs, wedding ceremonies, and cuisine are all part of its unique cultural heritage, which enriches both the Chinese culture and people's lives.

In the hinterland of Horqin Grassland lies Tongliao city. It is the birthplace of the Horqin culture and well known for tourism, cattle, folk arts, horses, as well as Mongolian medicine and food. It is also a good destination for road trips.

Now, with the opening of the new high-speed railway, tourists can reach the Horqin Grassland from Beijing in less than four hours.

The picturesque Horqin with its splendid culture is welcoming tourists with open arms for them to discover its beauty. Watch this eight-minute video to find out for yourself!

Horqin, a picturesque getaway with splendid culture

http://english.scio.gov.cn/chinavoices/2021-02/26/content_77251584.htm

SOURCE China SCIO

