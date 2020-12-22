Horrison Resources Acquires 2,000 More Aquilaria Trees

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Horrison Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:HRSR) has successfully acquired 2,000 more Aquilaria trees as part of its effort to combine long term financial growth of the company and to tackle climate crisis. HRSR now has a total of 3,000 Aquilaria trees.

Mr. Yap, CEO of HRSR, anticipates that the benefit from the acquisition will come not only from the price of the cut Agarwood, but from the growth of the Agarwood trees themselves. The products made of and from Agarwood are still rare which indicates Agarwood will not suffer from devaluation after long term storage. As a collectible commodity, Agarwood is able to maintain its value and has low decay rate. The longer it is stored the more valuable it is. Each and every part of the tree, namely: leaf, flower, fruit, trunk, branch, skin and root, has its own value. Mr. Tony Yap is confident that the future market of Agarwood is immeasurable. Combine the aforementioned with skilful interventions of experienced managers and industry experts, the profitability and sustainability can be maximised.

Mr. Yap is confident that the acquisition of 2,000 Aquilaria trees would deliver strong and steady long term value and ultimate growth to the company and its shareholders. Timber investments such as Agarwood trees offer great hedge against inflation uncorrelated to either stocks of bonds thereby secure long term value of the company's portfolio. Agarwood trees allow for flexibility of harvesting more when prices are high and less when prices are low which render Agarwood trees to continue grow independent of the pace of economic activity. HRSR is optimistic that said acquisition will bring about environmental, economic and social benefits whilst providing steady profits to all shareholders/investors.

Disclaimer: The contents contained herein are for informational purposes only. This is not an investment advice nor should be treated as a substitute for services of a certified financial advisor. Any reliance placed upon the information provided in this document, and the appropriateness of opinions, assumptions and qualifications used, is a matter for the reader's own commercial judgement. The company is in no respects making any guarantee of profits or of protections against loss or realization of any gain from investment made with the company.

The company currently does not have any profits or revenue nor can it confirm that it will have profits or revenue in the future.

Website: www.hrsr.us

SOURCE Horrison Resources Inc.

