Horror and Darkness Awaits in Gods Unchained's Latest Expansion 'Tower of Dread'

The Hunt for Thaeriel Intensifies as the Band of the Wolf Reaches its Final Confrontation Against The Fallen

SYDNEY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable Games, a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, today announced the upcoming release of Gods Unchained (GU) 'Tower of Dread', the highly-anticipated sequel to the 'Dread Awakening' expansion. Launching on October 10, Tower of Dread introduces seven highly coveted 1/1 Mythic variants alongside seven new Legendary cards, headlining a 40-card expansion pack. This release plunges players into a new arena of horror, as Band of the Wolf engages in the largest battle to date, attempting to defeat Thaeriel.

Tower of Dread not only continues the gripping narrative of Gods Unchained as the battle against Thaeriel rages on, but also begins to set the stage for true interoperability amongst Immutable's slate of acclaimed titles. At the end of this expansion, players will seek to defeat Thaeriel, drive him out of Faenar, and force retreat to Elderym, where he is seen in a trailer for Guild of Guardians (GOG), Immutable's flagship game. Bridging the lore between Gods Unchained and Guild of Guardians marks the first steps towards full interoperability of a gaming ecosystem – a feat most web3 gaming projects race to accomplish.

"Tower of Dread marks another step in our continued march to make GU into the game we all know it can be. As we continue to improve card text and refine our processes, our small team is excited to bridge the gap and tie into GoG and future IP collabs," commented Gods Unchained Game Designer, Bryn Welch.

The expansion's gothic horror theme permeates every aspect of the game, from the haunting artwork to the immersive atmosphere to new highly coveted collectables, including two new trinkets and two new arena boards for players to collect.

A key feature is a new game play mechanic where players can "destroy" their cards to the Dread to accumulate points - adding both a new layer of strategic depth and thematic resonance." These points can then be consumed to summon more of the Dread - in practical terms, providing discounts on Tower of Dread expansion packs. This mechanic not only enhances gameplay but also reinforces the ominous narrative, creating a truly atmospheric experience for players.

Tower of Dread introduces several features sure to excite the GU community, including:

A new mechanism allowing players to accumulate points by destroying their cards, to use for discounts on Tower of Dread expansion packs

Seven Legendary cards with their respective Mythic (1/1) variants: six Sovereigns and The Dread Lord - Thaeriel's monstrous form.

Two themed boards: the Ronellan Ballroom Board and the Enchanted Grove Board

Two new trinkets: the Dread portal trinket and Dread Automabunn trinket

"Tower of Dread represents Immutable's commitment towards the most advanced technology to bring players the most visually robust universes," shared Claudia Skinner, Creative Game Designer, Gods Unchained.

To celebrate the launch, Gods Unchained will host a series of events and activations, including:

A pre-release Alternate Reality Game (ARG) for the community

Exclusive character reveals with content creators

An Expansion tournament following the release

Collaborations with Guild partners and questing platforms

Tower of Dread will be available for purchase on October 10, 2024. For more information please visit https://godsunchained.com/expansions/set-tower-of-dread . To pre-register for exclusive content, visit: Gods Unchained .

About Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is the leading web3 trading card game that empowers players with true ownership of their in-game items. Combining the immutability of real, tangible cards with the convenience of digital collectibles, players can earn, trade, sell, and collect NFT cards to build strategic decks and compete in skill-based multiplayer battles.

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable, the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

