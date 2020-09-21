Horror Movie "The Whittler" Starring Former WWE Superstar Al Snow to be Released on Amazon on October 16th, 2020

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The premiere of The Whittler will be arriving on Amazon October 16th, 2020. Actor, and former WWE Superstar, Al Snow will be appearing along with John Wells and Sarah Cleveland.

Comedians Catfish Cooley, Andrew Conn, and Gerard Haran make their feature film debut in The Whittler along with Nick Doetsch, Mahalah Peters, and Raegan Joseph.

The Whittler is a neo-gothic horror movie with redneck bullies versus a hillbilly ghost. Comedian and internet sensation Catfish Cooley making his debut appearance in "The Whittler" Former WWE Superstar Al Snow starring as the lead in "The Whittler"

Executive Producer Robert Costner's The Whittler is a neo-gothic thriller where a young girl must choose between saving her family or saving... her soul.

The cost to rent the movie on Amazon in the USA will be $4.99 or you can purchase the digital copy for just $9.99.

