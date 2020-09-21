Horror Movie "The Whittler" Starring Former WWE Superstar Al Snow to be Released on Amazon on October 16th, 2020
Sep 21, 2020, 08:38 ET
FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The premiere of The Whittler will be arriving on Amazon October 16th, 2020. Actor, and former WWE Superstar, Al Snow will be appearing along with John Wells and Sarah Cleveland.
Comedians Catfish Cooley, Andrew Conn, and Gerard Haran make their feature film debut in The Whittler along with Nick Doetsch, Mahalah Peters, and Raegan Joseph.
Executive Producer Robert Costner's The Whittler is a neo-gothic thriller where a young girl must choose between saving her family or saving... her soul.
The cost to rent the movie on Amazon in the USA will be $4.99 or you can purchase the digital copy for just $9.99.
Contact info:
Name: Robert Costner
Organization: Post Hoc Productions
Address: 9532 Liberia Avenue, Suite 707, Manassas, VA 20110
Phone: +1 (703) 599-1036
IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11713524/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theWhittlerFilm
Website: https://www.thewhittlerfilm.com
SOURCE Robert Costner