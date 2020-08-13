Horror Movies and Romantic TV Series to Watch on Ultra Film this Summer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Film, the HD movie network, designed for the Latino audience that showcases hit international movies starring well-known personalities from around the world, dubbed into Spanish-language by the Olympusat team in Mexico, presents three well deployed British and Americans horror movies in addition to a romantic story this summer: La Habitación del Sueño (The Sleeping Room), Lago Perverso (Wicked Lake), Asesinato en la Isla (Killer Island), and the Ukrainian TV series Amor Ante Todo (Love Against Odds).

La Habitación del Sueño (The Sleeping Room)

Director : John Shackleton.

Cast : Julie Graham, Leila Mimmack, Christopher Adamson, and Joseph Beattie.

Synopsis : The British Horror Film narrates the story of a 19 year-old call-girl who is hired for a guy living in a seaside old house which used to be an infamous Victorian brothel with a murderous history. Together they uncover a secret they little know the horrifying impact it will have on their lives.

Lago Perverso (Wicked Lake)

Director : Zach Passero.

Cast : Carlee Baker, Angela Bettis, Eve Mauro, and J.D. Brown.

Synopsis : An American thriller movie about four mysterious and attractive girls traveling outside the city to a remote woodland cabin for a relaxing weekend while an eccentric group of men follow them with rape on their minds, but the potential victims are cannibal witches.

Asesinato en la Isla (Killer Island)

Director : Alyn Darnay.

Cast : Barbie Castro, Brian Gross, Miguel Fasa, and Jordi Vilasuso.

Synopsis : The suspense story recounts how a woman becomes a target while on vacation with her husband after she begins to suspect that one of the island's locals may have committed multiple murders. They decide to live apart until the husband realizes that his wife is missing, and she was right all along.

Amor Ante Todo (Love Against Odds)

Director : Sergey Shcherbin.

Cast : Dmitry Belyakin, Marina Mitrofanova, Lev Somov, and Stas Boklan.

Synopsis : A Ukraine romantic drama TV series describes the love between a man and a woman from different worlds. She comes from a wealthy and intellectual family. He is a thief and a desperate fortune hunter. Her parents hold back nothing to destroy their relationship. However, the lovers will save their feelings through the challenge of their destiny.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it's currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, and FiOS by Verizon.

