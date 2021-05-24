Horror-Thriller 'Blood Pageant' Set For Summer Release From Vision Films

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the North American release of the horror-thriller feature Blood Pageant from Red Velvet Entertainment in association with Snakebyte Productions and 828 Media Capital on June 29, 2021. The film was written by Chris Gilmore and Anthony J. Sands, directed by Harvey Lowry, and produced by Robert Burton. Executive producers are Stacy Fouche, Gayle Gaston, Chris Gilmore, Pamela Higgs, Todd Lundbohm, and Richard Muscio. A summer theatrical release is also scheduled.

Blood Pageant Horror Movie Poster with Snoop Dogg, Stephen Baldwin, David Chokachi, Ted Lange

Set in the ubiquitous world of reality television, where it's easy to question whether or not a life and death situation has been fabricated for television or if it's dangerously genuine, the American Dream Pageant quickly devolves into an American Nightmare. The contestants are quickly locked in a battle for their very lives. With a wink and a nod, this good vs evil story pokes fun at the pop culture stereotypes of reality competition shows, vision boards, chakras, and life coaches.

Synopsis : What began as a million-dollar reality show competition between seven beautiful women turns into a battle for life itself when one contestant uses black magic to gain an edge over the competition. An ancient curse dating back to the Salem Witch Trials is unleashed and the competition becomes a Blood Pageant of death, destruction, and evil forces. Forget about who will win… who will survive?

Trailer: https://youtu.be/SQkmvPjj98o

Starring Stephen Baldwin (The Usual Suspects), David Chokachi (Baywatch), Ted Lange (The Love Boat), Beverley Mitchell (7th Heaven), and Ellia English as Madame Destiny (The Jamie Foxx Show)

The film also features Snoop Dogg, Matthew Marsden (Transformers, Resident Evil: Extinction) and Danielle C. Ryan (Criminal Minds, Lost & Found, The Cat in the Hat) playing themselves as the pageant's celebrity judges.

Blood Pageant will be available on all major streaming platforms on June 29, followed by DVD at major online retailers on July 20.

Follow @BloodPageantTheMovie on Facebook and @BloodPageantMovie on IG and visit bloodpageant.com.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Red Velvet Entertainment

Red Velvet Entertainment's mission is to create feature films and television shows of such high-crafted quality and originality that they are unparalleled. We believe that by instilling thought-provoking messages in everything we produce that we inspire better lifestyles and better living through our signature brand of entertainment. Led by CEO and visionary Chris Gilmore, RVE has an incredibly talented team along with Robert Burton, Anthony J. Sands, Alan Bailey, Todd Stevenson, Leo Gilmore, and Gene Gilmore.

For more information, please visit redvelvetentertainment.net.

