Horse-racing fans are going to like these odds on Woodford Reserve's $15K Kentucky Derby Release

$20 buys a chance to win limited edition bottle in Kentucky nonprofit raffle

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourbon aficionados and horse-racing fans have the chance to own a valuable part of history with the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. Give 270, a Kentucky-based nonprofit, is hosting a bourbon raffle, featuring Woodford Reserve's Kentucky Derby 150: Baccarat Edition whiskey as the grand prize. Only 150 of these rare decanters are available, including one that will be presented to the winner of the Kentucky Derby during the Garland of Roses ceremony at Churchill Downs on May 4.

Crafted by Woodford Reserve in celebration of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, the Baccarat Edition is a triple-barreled American whiskey aged in three distinct casks – the traditional bourbon barrel, a cognac cask and an exclusive barrel seasoned within the Kentucky Derby Winner's Circle. Limited to just 150 bottles, the Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby 150: Baccarat Edition, described as the ultimate expression of American Whiskey, retails for $15,000.

Bourbon aficionados have the chance to own a valuable part of history with the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. Post this

Give 270's raffle is set for Wednesday, May 8, at 8 p.m. In addition to the grand prize, each $20 ticket purchased offers participants two chances to win from a curated assortment of 20 limited edition Woodford Reserve products.

"Our bourbon raffles have been incredibly successful in supporting important community initiatives while also offering truly unique and covetable bottles," said Kenny Rambo, Co-founder of Give 270. "This grand prize is our most exceptional yet. It perfectly embodies the essence of what we call the Unicorn series, and we're thrilled to celebrate the Kentucky Derby by doing what we do best: giving away exceptional bottles for exceptional causes."

All proceeds will benefit worthwhile organizations and initiatives in Kentucky and beyond. To date, Give 270 has raised over $1.5M for worthwhile causes ranging from meeting basic needs to mentoring and education initiatives. Tickets are available for purchase until 7 p.m. on the night of the drawing and there is no limit to the number of tickets purchased per individual. Winners do not need to be present for the drawing and do not need to reside in Kentucky, void where prohibited.

To purchase tickets and stay up-to-date on raffles and events hosted by Give 270, visit give270.org.

Contact:

Megan Blaney

[email protected]

631-431-3011

SOURCE Give 270