Horse racing festival opens in N. China

News provided by

China.org.cn

Aug 19, 2024, 04:07 ET

TONGLIAO, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

The 25th Jirem Horse Racing Festival kicked off in Tongliao, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, on Sunday.

Continue Reading
The 25th Jirem Horse Racing Festival kicks off in Tongliao city, Inner Mongolia autonomous region on Aug. 18, 2024. The three-day festival features a diverse range of events including horse racing, wrestling, archery, Mongolian chess, and tug-of-war, totaling 25 competitive events across six major categories. [Photo/China.org.cn]
The 25th Jirem Horse Racing Festival kicks off in Tongliao city, Inner Mongolia autonomous region on Aug. 18, 2024. The three-day festival features a diverse range of events including horse racing, wrestling, archery, Mongolian chess, and tug-of-war, totaling 25 competitive events across six major categories. [Photo/China.org.cn]

Running from Aug. 18 to 20, the three-day festival features 25 competitive events across six major categories including horse racing, wrestling, archery, Mongolian chess, and tug-of-war.

The festival also provides numerous facilities for tourists to experience festival activities. Visitors can participate in interactive events, shop for gifts and specialty products, enjoy unique local cuisines, and view rich displays of intangible cultural heritage. 

Originally known as Jirem League, Tongliao has been hosting the horse racing festival since 1995, transforming the sporting event into a grand carnival that encompasses sports, cultural tourism, musical performances, and entertainment. 

The festival has become a calling card for the city, as it aims to showcase the grassland culture and demonstrate the city's economic dynamism.

Horse racing festival opens in N. China

Horse racing festival opens in N. China- China.org.cn

SOURCE China.org.cn

Also from this source

Migratory birds flying freely under the wings of its guardians

Migratory birds flying freely under the wings of its guardians

A news report by China.org.cn on the Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China: The East Asian–Australasian Flyway ...
Paris 2024 Olympics: The power of youth on the arena

Paris 2024 Olympics: The power of youth on the arena

A news report from China.org.cn on the young athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Do you remember what you did on the summer break after you...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics