Horse Soldier Bourbon Unveils Liberty Edition

13-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Limited to 1,776 Bottles, Pays Homage to America's 250 Years of Independence and the Pursuit of the American Dream

SOMERSET, Ky., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horse Soldier Bourbon, from American Freedom Distillery, announces the release of Liberty Edition, a 13-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon created to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States and symbolizes enlightenment, resilience and inspiration. Liberty Edition's arrival marks a defining evolution in the Horse Soldier brand story. With an SRP of $799.00 per 750ml bottle, the limited-edition offering is now nationally available.

Liberty Edition Bottle and Packaging

With the sale of each bottle of Liberty Edition, Horse Soldier Bourbon will make a donation to the Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island Foundation, supporting the preservation of America's historic landmarks for generations to come.

Limited to just 1,776 bottles, Liberty Edition represents the rare coming together of extended aging, disciplined whiskey-making, and symbolic design. Bottled at 100 proof after 13 years in new American oak, the release marks one of the rarest and most mature expressions in the brand's portfolio to date.

"The same quiet professionalism that defined our past now defines how we now distill," said Scott Neil, President. "This release signals that our next chapter is defined by performance. It honors where we've come from while marking a new azimuth in our journey. Liberty Edition is about craftsmanship and focus. We approach every release with intention, but this one carries extra meaning in its age, design, and purpose."

"Each Liberty Edition bottle is formed from bespoke French glass in recognition of the Statue of Liberty's origin. An antiqued copper label references its historic metalwork, while a radiant gold flame closure crowns the bottle. The presentation elevates Liberty Edition beyond a commemorative release into a collector's piece intended for both display and enjoyment," said Elizabeth Pritchard-Koko, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer.

Liberty Edition arrives at a pivotal moment for Horse Soldier Bourbon as the company continues developing Horse Soldier Farms, its long-term Kentucky home in Somerset. This soon to be opened state-of-the-art production facility and visitor destination is designed and built to support long-aged whiskey programs and a best-in-class hospitality experience.

The founders saw unique potential in Somerset's close-knit community and close proximity to Lake Cumberland. The new facility will extend beyond traditional distilling operations, incorporating a restaurant, outdoor event spaces, and nearby access to water, creating a tourism destination that will generate sustained economic impact for the region. The scheduled grand opening of Horse Soldier Farms is July 4th, 2026, alongside America's 250th anniversary.

Liberty Edition is now available for sale via a curated selection of on and off-premises retail partners in key Horse Soldier markets. To find a bottle near you or to purchase online where available, visit www.horsesoldierbourbon.com.

Learn More about Horse Soldier Bourbon at www.horsesoldierbourbon.com and on their Instagram.

About Horse Soldier Bourbon:

From grain to glass, Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey is handmade with all-natural ingredients, bottled in the heartland of America, and aged to perfection, recognized with the highest honors at world spirits competitions, including three double gold wins in the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky, home of Horse Soldier Farms, the bourbon's origin story is woven into the fabric of one of finest moments of rallying as a nation. Just days after 9/11, elite teams of Green Berets were inserted into Afghanistan, some on horseback. Dubbed the "Horse Soldiers", their bravery and exploits were retold in the Hollywood blockbuster "12 Strong," the CNN documentary "Legion of Brothers," and memorialized by America's Response Monument located at Ground Zero in New York City. For more information visit www.horsesoldierbourbon.com.

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SOURCE Horse Soldier Bourbon