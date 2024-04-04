Horseplay: A Revolutionary Integration of Live Horse Racing and Digital Gaming

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Horseplay, a digital entertainment destination with a unique business model leveraging live horse racing results that correlate to gameplay outcomes. Horseplay is a first-of-its-kind gaming experience that allows users to place live horse race bets, and then play various games to see how much they won. Horseplay is founded by David Marshall, CEO, and Russell Fine, President both pioneers of live, online pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing whose previous company Youbet.com sold to Churchill Downs.

These games take a variety of entertaining forms, from slot-style games to match identical squares. The game is strictly entertainment as all the winnings are based on the actual results of the customers' live horse race bets. This method introduces the element of real-world horse racing unpredictability and excitement into modern graphical entertainment. Thus, blending the traditional sport of kings with the variety and consumer desire to play fun online games for real money on the web or their mobile phones.

The launch of Horseplay - previously released as the beta app and website b Spot - represents a significant milestone in online real-money gaming, promising to attract a wide audience by merging the thrill of live horse racing with the engaging nature of digital entertainment. Co-Founders Marshall and Fine have a rich history in the online gambling industry including the successful foundation and sale of YouBet.com, evidencing an ability to navigate the complex landscape of online gambling with innovative solutions. Under their guidance, b Spot has developed 39 patents for Horseplay and the regulatory rigor to operate within the legal framework of horse racing laws. Currently, Horseplay is live across 18 states, covering 36% of the U.S. population. With an experienced team led by Marshall and Fine, b Spot and Horseplay are poised to redefine the boundaries of online gambling, making it more accessible, engaging, and compliant with regulatory standards.

About Game Play Network (DBA b Spot)

Game Play Network (DBA b Spot) is a Los Angeles-based iGaming company with a patented software & technology platform that enables the reveal of real-money wagers on live horse races in conjunction with a variety of games. B Spot is also an advance deposit wagering company licensed to conduct internet wagering on horse races under the Federal Interstate Horseracing Act and applicable state laws. B Spot conducts its consumer business via Horseplay.com and also enables third-party brands to offer real money games in 18 states.

