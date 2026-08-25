HORSESHOE BAY RESORT BREAKS GROUND ON $10 MILLION RACQUET SPORTS EXPANSION

New Racquet Sports Clubhouse and Padel Courts Break Ground to Create Unique Social Experience and Meet Growing Padel Demand

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horseshoe Bay Resort, part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes Collection, has broken ground on a $10 million racquet sports expansion that will introduce four new padel courts and a Racquet Sports Clubhouse with 6690 sq ft of indoor and outdoor covered space. The expansion, anticipated to open by summer 2027, marks a significant investment in the resort's racquet sports offerings, creating a dedicated home for padel alongside its existing tennis and pickleball amenities and a new social hub designed to bring players, Club members and resort guests together on and off the courts.

Amid growing regional demand for padel, the project will substantially expand Horseshoe Bay Resort's established racquet sports program. Led by FAB Studio Inc. as lead architect, with landscape architecture by Talley Associates, interior design by Murphy Cramer Design and construction by John King Construction, the development will create a cohesive racquet sports campus. The resort currently offers six hard tennis courts, six red clay tennis courts and 14 dedicated pickleball courts, with the addition of four new padel courts creating a dedicated setting for the increasingly popular sport.

The Racquet Sports Clubhouse will reimagine the character of a classic racquet club with a modern touch, blending vintage sporting tradition with the relaxed sophistication of the Texas Hill Country. At the heart of the clubhouse will be a central social lounge with open views of the courts, alongside reception, retail and lounge spaces designed to maximize functionality and flow. Soft seating, elevated televisions, high-top tables and upholstered stools will offer flexible spaces for groups and individual guests, while a high countertop spanning the wall of windows will provide a front-row view of the action.

Resort guests and Club members can refuel with chef-prepared grab-and-go options and beverages ranging from sports drinks to ready-to-drink cocktails. A curated retail collection will feature athletic apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories, allowing players to gear up before or after a match.

Guests can gather in the indoor lounge overlooking the courts or step outside to the 2,632-square-foot covered outdoor lounge, where plush seating provides a front-row vantage point for watching the action. Together, the indoor and outdoor spaces are designed to make the clubhouse a destination for both active play and social connection.

"The clubhouse is envisioned as more than a sports venue, it will serve as the social heart of the resort's racquet sports experience. This project is a sign of our resort owners' continuing commitment to be leaders in the racquet sport and resort industries serving members with an elevated, all-inclusive racquet experience and an amplified amenity for resort guests that fosters engagement," said Randy Zupanski, Managing Director of Horseshoe Bay Resort.

"Padel is experiencing explosive growth, and we're excited our resort owners are going all-in on the specialized, enclosed glass-and-mesh courts required for dedicated padel play," said Israel Castillo, Director of Racquet Sports at Horseshoe Bay Resort. "The new additions also mirror the commitment of our racquet sports partner, Mouratoglou International's global initiative to become the top racquet sports brand in the world."

The expansion further strengthens the resort's affiliation with the Mouratoglou Tennis Center at Horseshoe Bay, the first Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in the United States. The center provides tennis enthusiasts with access to world-class amenities and personalized instruction rooted in the unique methodology behind Mouratoglou's global success. Programming is tailored to players' individual goals and skill levels and includes specialized clinics, private and group lessons, and weekend camps.

The racquet sports expansion adds another dimension to the resort's year-round appeal. Conveniently offering its own private Jet Center, guests may arrive via aircraft of all sizes up to a regional jetliner and be just minutes away from the resort. For arrival from Austin International Airport, the resort is a quick 59-mile drive through the scenic Texas Hill Country. For regional travel, the Mouratoglou Tennis Center at Horseshoe Bay Resort is a short drive from vibrant cities including Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas.

Once at the resort, players and their families can make the most of the expanded racquet sports experience with a wide range of accommodations, from classic rooms and suites to private villas and luxury lakeside condos.

For more information or reservations, visit www.hsbresort.com.

About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay Resort is one of America's premier golf and lakeside destinations, located just 45 minutes from Austin in the scenic Texas Hill Country. With more than 7,000 acres along Lake LBJ, the AAA Four Diamond resort offers world-class amenities, including three championship golf courses, a lakeside spa, tennis and pickleball facilities, and an extensive marina. Horseshoe Bay Resort continues to invest in its future, with more than $350 million in enhancements completed over the past decade and an additional $60 million planned for 2026.

Horseshoe Bay Resort is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes Collection and a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Guests are eligible to enroll in the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, which offers points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status and exclusive benefits at nearly 600 participating properties worldwide.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include NOPSI Hotel New Orleans, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Horseshoe Bay Resort