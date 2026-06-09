Celebrate America's 250th with a Star-Spangled Summer Escape at Horseshoe Bay Resort

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Fourth of July weekend, as America marks its 250th anniversary, Horseshoe Bay Resort — part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes Collection — invites guests to celebrate this historic milestone where Texas Hill Country hospitality meets tradition. From July 2-5, the award-winning lakeside destination curates a lineup of classic Americana, featuring live entertainment, family-friendly activities and one of the region's most anticipated fireworks displays over Lake Lyndon B. Johnson (Lake LBJ), with rates starting at $406 per night.

Set within one of only a handful of International Dark Sky Communities in the United States, Horseshoe Bay Resort offers a distinct setting for Fourth of July festivities, where star-filled skies, waterfront recreation and the wide-open Hill Country create an idyllic backdrop for the holiday weekend. The celebration begins Thursday evening with the resort's Dark Skies Star Gazing Party. Guided by professional astronomers, guests can observe constellations, planets and celestial landmarks through high-powered telescopes while experiencing the remarkable night skies that have earned Horseshoe Bay its coveted dark sky designation.

Friday will kick-off with a festive pancake breakfast and complimentary face painting to fuel up before discovering the resort's extensive recreational options. Golf enthusiasts can tee off on one of Horseshoe Bay's championship courses, while those seeking court competition can test their skills on the resort's world-class Mouratoglou Tennis Center and pickleball facilities. Families can spend the day at the pool or lakefront, including Splash Safari Aqua Park, a floating inflatable playground on Lake LBJ, complete with slides, climbing walls and obstacle courses.

For gentler rhythm, the Lady Bird II Dining Yacht departs for a scenic afternoon cruise, delivering panoramic views of the lake and surrounding Hill Country. Younger guests can participate in supervised activities at The Jungle Kids Club, while adults unwind at Bayside Spa or relax poolside.

Friday evening features a Southern Comfort Dinner accompanied by live country music from Jamie Weston before a special performance by My Life: The Premier Billy Joel Tribute Band, delivering beloved classics and crowd favorites in a lively lakeside concert setting.

Saturday's festivities continue with Breakfast With The Birds, an interactive experience showcasing the resort's collection of exotic parrots, macaws and cockatoos. Throughout the afternoon, the Tower Pool transforms into a family-friendly celebration, with a live DJ pool party featuring music, games and activities for all ages. As evening approaches, the resort's Classic Cookout will feature grilled favorites and live country music from Keith Hickle. Guests are invited to continue the festivities with complimentary s'mores around the fire, before Horseshoe Bay Resort launches its annual fireworks spectacular over Lake LBJ, synchronized to a patriotic playlist.

Sunday brings a relaxed pace with access to the resort's amenities, including the Waterfront Floating Pool and full-service marina, offering complimentary one-hour paddleboard and kayak rentals daily. Guests savor lakeside or poolside dining at J's Restaurant and Waterfront Bar & Grill, and settle in for nightly dive-in movies before concluding their Independence Day escape.

With a wide array of accommodations, from classic rooms and suites in the resort Tower to Palm Villas and luxury Signature Residence condos featuring spacious three-bedroom layouts, Horseshoe Bay Resort has the perfect options to suit every guest's needs and budget.

Special packages enhance the long weekend experience. The Kids Eat, Stay & Play Free package includes complimentary breakfast and dinner at J's Restaurant and Waterfront Bar & Grill, daily free admission to the Whitewater 18-Hole Putting Course, a $25 Whitewater Arcade game card and unlimited kids' beverage refills in collectible parrot cups. The Buy Two Nights, Get the Third Night Free offer allows extended stays to fully relax and enjoy the resort's exceptional amenities.

For more information or reservations, visit www.hsbresort.com.

About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay Resort is one of America's premier golf and lakeside destinations, located just 45 minutes from Austin in the scenic Texas Hill Country. With more than 7,000 acres along Lake LBJ, the resort offers world-class amenities, including four championship golf courses, a lakeside spa, tennis and pickleball facilities, and an extensive marina. Horseshoe Bay Resort continues to invest in its future, with more than $350 million in enhancements completed over the past decade and an additional $60 million planned for 2026. Horseshoe Bay Resort is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes Collection and a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Guests are eligible to enroll in the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, which offers points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status and exclusive benefits at nearly 600 participating properties worldwide.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include NOPSI Hotel New Orleans, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Horseshoe Bay Resort