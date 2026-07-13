Annual Wine, Dine & Jazz Festival Returns to Horseshoe Bay Resort Nov. 6-7, 2026

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horseshoe Bay Resort has announced tickets and overnight packages are now available for the 21st Annual Wine, Dine & Jazz Festival, returning Nov. 6–7, 2026. A hallmark fall tradition in the Texas Hill Country, the festival brings together top culinary talent, acclaimed musicians and wine enthusiasts for a weekend celebration of flavor, artistry and Texas hospitality. Set along the shores of Lake Lyndon B. Johnson (Lake LBJ), the event invites travelers and locals alike to indulge in a lakeside weekend escape filled with exceptional cuisine, fine wines and world-class jazz.

This year's festival features renowned chefs Amanda Rockman of Austin's Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop, James Beard Award-nominated chef Maribel Rivero, and Kevin Taylor, executive chef of Austin's Bulevar Mexican Kitchen. The guest chefs will join Horseshoe Bay Resort's culinary team, led by Culinary Director Chef Gilbert Moore and Resort Executive Chef Tommy Suddeth, for a weekend of exclusive dining experiences, interactive demonstrations and culinary discovery.

The weekend begins Friday evening with an elegant reception followed by a seated five-course wine dinner prepared by the celebrity chefs alongside Horseshoe Bay Resort's distinguished culinary team. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with select California and Texas Hill Country wines.

Saturday invites guests to view a series of live cooking demonstrations, where attendees can watch the chefs prepare signature dishes, share culinary insights and answer audience questions.

The celebration continues during the signature Wine, Dine & Jazz Stroll, where guests will sample dishes from top regional chefs and restaurants while exploring wine tastings. Throughout the event, live jazz performances create an engaging, interactive soundtrack to the afternoon, inviting guests to move with the music and even dance as they make their way from tasting to tasting.

Adding to the weekend's atmosphere is an impressive roster of nationally recognized jazz artists, including saxophonists Paul Taylor and Michael Paulo, guitarist and vocalist Steve Oliver, keyboardist Gregg Karukas, vocalist B. Valentine, bassist Darryl Williams, and drummers Land Richards and Eric Valentine.

Beyond the festival, guests can make a weekend of it with all that Horseshoe Bay Resort has to offer, from championship golf and world-class racquet sports to waterfront dining, lakeside recreation and the resort's iconic Waterfront Floating Pool. Whether arriving with friends, planning a couples' getaway or gathering with fellow food and wine enthusiasts, visitors will find the perfect blend of relaxation and celebration in the heart of the Texas Hill Country.

Guests can experience the festival with Saturday Day Passes or turn the event into a weekend getaway with overnight packages, including one-night or two-night stays. Packages are now available, pairing accommodations with access to the festival's signature events, including the Friday Celebrity Chef Five-Course Wine Dinner, Saturday chef demonstrations and the Wine, Dine & Jazz Stroll.

For additional information or to reserve a festival package, visit www.hsbresort.com.

About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay Resort is one of America's premier golf and lakeside destinations, located just 45 minutes from Austin in the scenic Texas Hill Country. With more than 7,000 acres along Lake LBJ, the resort offers world-class amenities, including four championship golf courses, a lakeside spa, tennis and pickleball facilities, and an extensive marina. Horseshoe Bay Resort continues to invest in its future, with more than $350 million in enhancements completed over the past decade and an additional $60 million planned for 2026. Horseshoe Bay Resort is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes Collection and a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Guests are eligible to enroll in the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, which offers points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status and exclusive benefits at nearly 600 participating properties worldwide.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include NOPSI Hotel New Orleans, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Horseshoe Bay Resort