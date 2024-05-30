Horseshoe Bay Resort Unveils Only Floating Pool in North America

The groundbreaking 70,000-gallon Waterfront Floating Pool, spanning over 2,850 square feet, offers an unparalleled oasis with unobstructed views of the water and an elevated sundeck for guests to relax and unwind with lounge chairs or private cabanas on the tranquil lakefront. Guests can enjoy poolside service of cocktails and beach bites from The Shack, Sand Bar, and H2O Bar, adding to the experience. Designed by Texas native, Tim Greeson, P.E., this stunning architectural addition is the latest project in a multi-year, $150-million capital improvement program elevating the approachable luxury of the resort and amenities of the property. The Waterfront beach area offers lakeside dining at Waterfront Bar & Grill, a full-service restaurant featuring chef-inspired fresh seafood and from-scratch dishes, along with a full-service marina and recreational beach with two regulation sand volleyball courts. A vibrant hotspot every Saturday through summer, Waterfront Floating Pool and Beach comes to life with music, refreshing cocktails, beach games, sandcastle contests, and more ensuring endless fun for everyone.

New this year for thrill-seekers, Splash Safari Aqua Park, guarantees adrenaline-pumping excitement with a floating obstacle course, perfect for testing both agility and endurance. Featuring climbing walls, slides, balance beams and more, Splash Safari Aqua Park is available every Wednesday through Sunday, with advanced reservations for resort guests and members. Families can also discover fun with the resort's full-service marina, which features a fleet of top-of-the-line MasterCraft boats equipped with premium amenities to ensure an unforgettable experience. Additional rentals, including Sea-Doos, kayaks, and paddleboards are available, allowing for endless aquatic exploration on the lake surrounding the resort.

"We are incredibly proud to unveil these exciting new experiences for our guests and members ahead of the summer," said Randy Zupanski, Managing Director of Horseshoe Bay Resort. "With the launch of the Waterfront Floating Pool, we are setting a new standard for lakeside fun and demonstrating our dedication to truly enhancing the guest experience with elevated thoughtful on-property offerings."

Beyond the lake, Tennis enthusiasts will travel from near and far to experience the brand-new, prestigious Mouratoglou Tennis Center at Horseshoe Bay Resort. Hailing from Nice, France, this esteemed tennis program is best known for producing world-ranked tennis stars including Serena Williams (USA), Coco Gauff (USA), Holger Rune (Denmark), and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece). The Mouratoglou Tennis Center at Horseshoe Bay Resort offers personalized instruction, Adult Weekend Tennis and Pickleball Camps, weeklong Junior Intensive Tennis Camps and Adult Holiday Tennis Camps.

Horseshoe Bay Resort also boasts three immaculate golf courses designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and a signature Jack Nicklaus members-only course. For casual golfers, the newly enhanced Whitewater Putting Course invites guests to perfect their putting skills amidst lush surroundings, now illuminated for an enchanting nighttime golf experience. Families can enjoy a magical evening as they navigate the 18-hole neon-lit course, complete with casual snacks at the all-new Mingo's Café.

Whether seeking a fun-filled family getaway, romantic escape, or a relaxing vacation, Horseshoe Bay Resort offers a robust schedule of events, as well as specials throughout the summer season, including Love The Lake or Stay Your Way, with rates starting at $291 per night. For more information about Horseshoe Bay Resort and to book a getaway, visit https://www.hsbresort.com/.

