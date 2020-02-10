Hortau Applies 18 Years of R&D to New Generation Tensiometer

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost a decade and a half after they introduced their first of many patents, Hortau again brings to market an innovative solution: the 1k Extended Range Sensor. This new generation of tensiometer operates at up to 1,000 kPa allowing growers to closely manage deficit irrigation programs, carefully track tension levels in arid conditions, and continuously monitor the health of their plants.

Tensiometers are a tried and true tool for measuring soil tension, which is a direct measurement of the amount of available water in the soil. Historically, tensiometers have been filled with water, which tends to empty in arid conditions. Hortau's 1k Sensor is unique because it features a patent-pending polymer that does not dry out. It eliminates the need for refills and allows for continuous reporting of field conditions.

"We are excited to be able to offer this powerful new tool to our customers. One of the only limitations of tensiometers has been their tendency to empty when a field is dry for an extended period," says Jocelyn Boudreau, CEO of Hortau. "Our team wanted to improve this and provide growers with high-quality data in a broader range of conditions. After years of research, development, and field testing, we are confident that the 1k Sensor will provide our customers with a new level of clarity and eliminate the need for sensor refills."

New regulations and market pressures make it increasingly beneficial to plan irrigations with the help of field data. As pointed out by Jeremy Otto, VP of Sales, "As growers look for efficiency gains to help address labor shortages, the goals of SGMA, and the rising cost of energy, having the right tools to determine when to water can make all the difference."

Growers using Hortau's irrigation management service can better anticipate water-related stress and plan irrigations. As a result, unnecessary irrigations are eliminated, and water, nutrients, and energy are used more efficiently.

Visit Hortau at the World Ag Expo, February 11-13th, at booth 2400 to find out more about the Hortau 1k Sensor and Hortau's irrigation management service.

About Hortau

Hortau is a North American leader in wireless and web-based irrigation management systems. The company was founded in 2002 by two agriculturally minded entrepreneurs: Dr. Jean Caron, an agronomist with a Ph.D. in soil physics, and Jocelyn Boudreau, an agricultural engineer with a M.Sc. in soil physics.

Hortau's award‑winning patented irrigation management solutions help growers detect crop stress, ensuring optimal production while reducing water use, energy consumption, and environmental impact.

In addition to Canadian headquarters in Lévis, Quebec, and U.S. headquarters in San Luis Obispo, California, Hortau has representatives and technicians throughout North America.

Information and interviews: Bria diCicco, Marketing Communications Manager

Email: bdicicco@hortau.com

SOURCE Hortau