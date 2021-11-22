Horticultural Trends Predicted to be Huge in 2022

With sustainability, climate solutions, decluttering and biodegradable products all associated with the 'Fresh Start' trend, when it comes to flowers, expect to see lots of white florals indicative of a clean slate and pops of colour associated with the excitement of a new year. Additionally, Amazing Graze Flowers says sustainable florals, like dried flower arrangements, will continue to grow in popularity.

Amazing Graze Flowers explains that while many people became obsessed with houseplants during the pandemic, this trend isn't going anywhere in the new year, with people focused on the many health benefits associated with indoor greenery.



Another major trend forecast for 2022 is 'Bright and Breezy' which is all about cheerful and brightly coloured florals. Amazing Graze Flowers says this trend is all about creating that holiday feeling at home. The colour chart for this trend comprises pastel tones accented with pops of vivid colour and coral red is set to be a major colour next year.



With many people yearning for their pre-pandemic lifestyle, the 'Traditional Sentiment' trend is all about a retro throwback. Think bouquets of roses in varying colours, says Amazing Graze Flowers.



The fourth major trend expected to surge in popularity in 2022 is 'Wellness Bubble' with a focus on investing energy into mental health. Amazing Graze Flowers says key flowers and plants include aloe vera, grasses and dried flowers as well as beautiful fresh flowers throughout the home.



Amazing Graze Flowers is dedicated to sourcing the freshest flowers, carefully selecting blooms for their balance of beauty and longevity.



