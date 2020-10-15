Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 Will Be Launched on Schedule

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai, hosted by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be launched from 15 to 17 April 2021 in Shanghai as scheduled. Through over 22 years' development, Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai has been well known as the prestigious flagship show of floriculture & horticulture industry in Asia. In 2019, the show has welcomed 52,362 visitors on site, gathered with almost 900 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions from the globe.

Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 will undoubtedly further subdivide the exhibition categories, enhance the on-site experience and interaction, combine all aspects of flowers, horticulture, gardening and life style, and provide both international and domestic business possibilities and trade cooperation for exhibitors.

Chinese consumption is recovering gradually from the pandemic and COVID-related closure. According to the latest report from China Daily, the prolonged holiday that ended 8 October gave domestic consumption fresh impetus, with spending bouncing back to new heights as coronavirus-imposed impacts on the economy are on course to be further curtailed. The eight-day hybrid vacation, combining the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, was treated the combined holidays as a substitute for Spring Festival. It saw expenditures at tourist sites and hospitality facilities jump 83 percent and 71 percent, respectively, from Oct 1 to 3 compared with the May Day holiday, according to WeChat Pay, the mobile wallet of messaging app WeChat, which has over 1 billion users.

While consumptions are booming, garden horticultural and flower consumptions are also recovering rapidly. A barometer of China's floral industry, the largest freshly cut flower market in Asia has regained its hustle and bustle as the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control. Compared with Valentine's Day in early 2020, The Qi Xi Festival has attracted a larger number of flower orders from domestic guests.

For horticultural, gardening and floricultural peers, they are urgently to wait for participating in a professional trade fair which includes latest updates and technologies of the industry. The Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 is the "must to go".

At present, booth booking of Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 is open to the globe. For any who is interested in participating or visiting, please refer to the show website or contact show management Shanghai Intex Exhibition by information below.

