Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2023 Held Successfully in Shanghai

News provided by

INTEX SHANGHAI CO., LTD.

26 Jun, 2023, 10:30 ET

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the China Flower Association and managed by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co Ltd and China Great Wall Exhibition Co Ltd, the Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2023 was successfully held from 13th to 15th April 2023 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (W1~W3). This show covered 40,000m2, and exhibits ranged widely covering the full industry supply chain. It has attracted nearly 500 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions, as well as 74365 visits. International brand promotions and business communication was in full swing. 

Besides the exhibits, there were also theme garden-Swinging Garden, flower arrangement shows, landscaping display, pressed flower charity and a series of technical forums took place during the three-day-show. Both industrial peers and public visitors enjoyed the latest trend of technology, charm of floral arrangement, art of landscaping garden design, as well as traditional floral art work onsite.

Forums and seminars covering various topics including "Floricultural Landscaping Forum - Floriculture Landscaping Practice and Future Development", "Greenhouse Horticulture Forum - New Products and Technologies of Greenhouse Horticulture", "China & Netherlands Horticultural Forum - Innovative Digital Agriculture/Accelerate the Sustainable Agricultural Development", "Florist Forum - Involute Market, Headstrong Mind- Analysis Operational Trending of Entities Set Flower Shop in 2023", "Greenhouse Horticulture Forum 'Reduce Energy Consumption and Improve Quality' Commercial Greenhouse Design and Operation Management Symposium" and new product launch event, etc.

Over the years, Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai keeps adhering to high quality and professional service, committing to building a professional trade platform for all exhibitors, buyers and industrial peers around the world and achieves consistent public praise and commendation. It is now grown to become the flagship exhibition of Asia's well-known floriculture, horticulture and gardening industry brands. It is no doubt that the show will continue to adapt to the new industry patterns and trends, further improving the brand of Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai in new ways and including new perspectives. Moreover, it will also to strive in the further development of the exhibition into a one-stop platform for products, technologies and trade, to further integrate and expand exchanges and cooperation with other industries, to support the growth of China's flower and horticulture industry.

Contact:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co Ltd
Xinyi Dong
+86-21-62957551
[email protected]
www.hfexpo.net

SOURCE INTEX SHANGHAI CO., LTD.

