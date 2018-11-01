Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai: The New Beginning of 2019 Horticulture

SHANGHAI, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai, organized by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be held from April 20-22, 2019 at Shanghai New International Expo Center (Hall W2-W5) with a 50,000 square meters show scale.

Being the famous trade show of the flower, horticultural and gardening industry, Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai/Beijing is the "absolute" show for professionals. For more than two decades, it has been consistently supported and praised by the industry and has become the most prestigious show in Asia. The show rotates between Shanghai and Beijing each spring, gathering top ideas and products from around the world. It is also well acknowledged as the first step for international brands to start business in China.

This April, Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2019 will welcome nearly 900 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions, with 2019's latest breeds, technologies, inventions and ideas. The show will be expanded to 50,000m2, with larger scale and well managed overall lay out. Exhibits range variously from cut flowers to bulbs/seeds/seedlings, horticulture, florists, gardening, outdoor entertainment, machinery/tools, ornamental plants, succulents and relevant supportive products. Germany, the Netherlands, Ecuador, and Colombia will exhibit in pavilions. Attending brands cover all areas including Husqvarna, Karcher, Makita, STHIL, Dummen Orange, Deroose EP, Anthura, Kaneya, Brighten, Selecta, Lynch Group, Deroma, Holex Flower, Coloriginz, Compo, Sakata, Danziger, and M.Cohen.

A series of fringe programs is the highlight of Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2019. Talents are shared during flower arrangement shows and industrial forums including Holland Day Conference, Home Gardening Forum, Protective Flower Planting Seminar, Lecture of Flower Border in China, Vertical Greening Forum. Under the general development in Chinese agriculture, the show offers an absolutely rare chance for industrial peers to discuss and share their ideas and strategies together at one time.

With the increasingly mature consumer market in China, it is more necessary to strengthen inter-industry and cross-industry exchanges and cooperation between countries and learn from each other. The 21st Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai will undoubtedly bring a new wave of "green development" to create an international platform for information interaction, innovation linkage and brand service.

