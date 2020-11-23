Horton Group Featured in Airport Improvement Magazine

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Horton Group is proud to be featured for our hard work on the completely redesigned website for the Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Airport Improvement . The website, www.flynashville.com , has been expanded and improved with an eye toward functionality.

"The site is designed with the traveler in mind, making it mobile first," says the article, "with prominent features such as flight tracking, real-time parking data and security checkpoint wait times."

The article continues to outline all of the advantageous features integrated into the new website such as streamlined organization, improved searching options, business opportunities, and much more. The website's functionality includes features such as interactive maps, streamlined organization, and dynamic search features.

Airport Improvement is a magazine published bi-monthly out of Brookfield, WI. It is dedicated to current events and issues relating to the airline industry. The issues are available both in print and digital forms to provide accessibility to as many readers as possible.

Horton Group has been providing web design and marketing services to the Nashville area and beyond for over 20 years. We have created beautiful websites for notable clients like Metro Nashville Public Schools, Nissan Stadium, and much more.

