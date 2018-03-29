Hortonworks and Clearsense Work Together to Deliver Real-Time Insights in Patient Care

The insights delivered from Mission Control will be the subject of a webinar at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT today, wherein Clearsense Chief Innovation Officer Charles Boicey will discuss how his company uses Hortonworks solutions to enable individuals to make critical decisions related to patient care, financials, supply chain management and more. The webinar replay will be available at 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM ET.

Mission Control is a much-needed application for the Clearsense Healthcare Data Ecosystem. Hortonworks solutions provide an enterprise-grade data management solution to collect data from disparate healthcare systems and devices and further process them into Machine Learning models that are used for making operational and business decisions.

Hortonworks platforms provide Clearsense with actionable insights to make critical decisions in three areas:

Clinical — pulling in all relevant patient information in real-time for early detection of patient conditions to reduce catastrophic consequences and optimize outcomes

— pulling in all relevant patient information in real-time for early detection of patient conditions to reduce catastrophic consequences and optimize outcomes Financial — tracking organizational key performance indicators (KPIs) related to financial goals such as lowering cost of patient care

— tracking organizational key performance indicators (KPIs) related to financial goals such as lowering cost of patient care Operational — identifying and eliminating variation in the care delivery process, providing visibility into current performance to help identify opportunities for improvement

With the ability to gain insights from all layers of their data, healthcare professionals can take preventative measures and make informed decisions relevant to a patient's care, directly from a tablet or other handheld electronics.

"Hortonworks' expertise in enabling data science and hybrid cloud provides us with the technology to change the way the healthcare industry visualizes and consumes their data," said Charles Boicey, chief innovation officer at Clearsense. "Using a cloud-based solution has enabled us to not only ingest all types of data, but access it in real-time to provide hospitals with a day's or week's worth of information in a matter of seconds."

The Clearsense Professional Services team works with leadership to configure Mission Control directly into existing clinical workflows to ensure data is localized and readily available to enhance real-time performance. With the right data at the right time, healthcare administrators will know sooner if action is needed to provide emergency care, reduce hospital waiting room times, decrease costs and much more.

"We are proud of our collaboration with Clearsense as they work to shape the future of healthcare," said Scott Gnau, chief technology officer at Hortonworks. "By leveraging connected data platforms that ingest, analyze and deliver data in real-time, Clearsense empowers professionals to make more informed decisions and advance the overall quality of patient care."

Clearsense and Hortonworks began partnering in 2013 and have since collaborated on a number of projects to advance outcomes-driven healthcare.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions that deliver actionable intelligence from any type of data for over half of the Fortune 100. Hortonworks is committed to driving innovation in open source communities, providing unique value to enterprise customers. Along with its partners, Hortonworks provides technology, expertise and support so that enterprise customers can adopt a modern data architecture. For more information, visit www.hortonworks.com.

Hortonworks and HDP are registered trademarks or trademarks of Hortonworks, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, please visit www.hortonworks.com.

About Clearsense

Clearsense is an outcomes-driven healthcare technology company based in Jacksonville, Florida that is revolutionizing data consumption and visualization help healthcare organizations realize measurable value from their data. Clearsense provides industry and change management expertise to support the adoption of innovative, best practice workflows through the use of actionable, precise, real-time knowledge unlocked from disparate systems visualized in a single solution.

Visit clearsense.com or call 1.904.364.5629 to find out how your organization can gain future insights for future success.

