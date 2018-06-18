Hortonworks and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Accelerate Big Data Analytics in the Cloud

HDP now integrates with Google Cloud Storage, which offers consistent cloud storage for running big data workloads. With HDP on GCP, customers get:

Flexibility and agility for ephemeral workloads : On-demand analytics workloads can be spun up in minutes with no up-front cost and unlimited elastic scale.

: On-demand analytics workloads can be spun up in minutes with no up-front cost and unlimited elastic scale. Fast analytics at scale : Apache Hive and Apache Spark can be leveraged for interactive query, machine learning and data analytics.

: Apache Hive and Apache Spark can be leveraged for interactive query, machine learning and data analytics. Automated cloud provisioning: Simplified deployments of HDP and HDF in GCP makes it even easier for customers to configure and secure workloads for the cloud while optimizing the use of cloud resources.

In addition, HDF on GCP allows customers to:

Deploy a hybrid data architecture : Easily and securely move any data flow from any source between on-premises and GCP deployments.

: Easily and securely move any data flow from any source between on-premises and GCP deployments. Get real-time streaming analytics: Build streaming applications in minutes to capture perishable insights in real time without writing a single line of code.

With the combination of HDP, HDF and Hortonworks DataPlane Service, Hortonworks can uniquely deliver consistent metadata, security and data governance across hybrid cloud and multicloud architectures.

"Partnering with Google Cloud lets our joint customers take advantage of the scalability, flexibility and agility of the cloud when running analytics and IoT workloads at scale with HDP and HDF," said Arun Murthy, co-founder and chief product officer of Hortonworks. "Together with Google Cloud, we offer enterprises an easy path to adopt cloud and, ultimately, a modern data architecture."

"Enterprises want to be able to get smarter about both their business and their customers through advanced analytics and machine learning," said Sudhir Hasbe, director of product management for Google Cloud. "Our partnership with Hortonworks will give customers the ability to quickly run data analytics, machine learning and streaming analytics workloads in GCP while enabling a bridge to hybrid or cloud-native data architectures."

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions that deliver actionable intelligence from any type of data for over half of the Fortune 100. Hortonworks is committed to driving innovation in open source communities, providing unique value to enterprise customers. Along with its partners, Hortonworks provides technology, expertise and support so that enterprise customers can adopt a modern data architecture. For more information, visit www.hortonworks.com.

Hortonworks and HDP are registered trademarks or trademarks of Hortonworks, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, please visit www.hortonworks.com. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

