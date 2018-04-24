Hortonworks and Trimble Partner to Enhance Logistics and Transportation Industry with Data

Trimble is a leading enterprise software provider for more than 2,000 transportation and logistic companies and is currently the largest data science organization in the industry, supporting thousands of customers, cabs and trailers on the road. The freight and transportation industry today relies on inherently manual systems, where spreadsheets and individual files are updated by each party every time a new action is required. This causes a lack of accountability and zero visibility into important data stored in file-based systems. Utilizing a blockchain enterprise architecture approach, Trimble's data-powered solutions have immense benefits across the transportation and logistics space. For example, Trimble is transforming contract freight RFP/bid/award/commitment tracking, farm-to-fork models, food safety and other complex logistics planning and execution scenarios.

"Our work with Hortonworks has allowed us to deliver next-generation tools to our thousands of customers in one easy-to-adopt platform," said Trimble EVP of Operations and Chief Technology Officer, Timothy Leonard. "We've provided enhanced analytics, real-time vehicle data, financial planning and logistics execution to allow for record provenance, security, faster payments and organizational visibility. Hortonworks' data management platforms have allowed us to elevate the freight bidding process dramatically."

A key challenge Trimble faced was to acquire data from multiple sources and devices across the transportation ecosystem. HDF made it seamless for Trimble to smoothly ingest, transform and route all the data into its data lake. Key data items relevant to the transportation and logistics processes are pushed by HDF into Trimble's inter-related collection of seven blockchains. While HDF enabled data provenance on its streaming data, the blockchains enabled auditability and immutability to the data powering its processes.

Currently, the transportation industry does not support new currency forms and has both siloed communication processes and disparate data storage systems that require actions to be performed manually. By utilizing HDF, HDP and blockchain ledgers to manage the contractual process, data exchanged via Trimble's blockchain network will allow its clients to use Trimble coins. This in turn requires little manipulation, provides full audit capabilities and allows any authorized user to join the network and use industry standard integration models. As a result, Trimble customers have experienced a 50 percent reduction in manual work required with old, antiquated systems.

By leveraging HDF, Trimble is providing transportation companies with the visibility they need to prevent problems before they occur via its in-production blockchain solutions. Trimble has seen a double-digit revenue increase over the past year – enabling the company to create new business intelligence products and analyze and monetize data using the same architecture. In addition, Hortonworks has allowed Trimble to implement a global data management strategy which has helped:

Provide continued support to its thousands of customers

Consolidate data sets for the 95 percent of carriers without access to revenue-based opportunities to drive pricing around fuel and freight costs and lane analysis

Inspire new products, jobs and data science projects

Manage, govern and analyze data across its ecosystem to share valuable insights for key stakeholders

Move the logistics and transportation industry's siloed, legacy solutions into the next generation with IoT and machine learning

"Trimble is at the forefront of its industry by bringing big data, machine learning and blockchain technologies to its transportation and logistics customers for superior business intelligence," said Michael Ger, general manager, industrial manufacturing and automotive solutions at Hortonworks. "We are excited to be working with Trimble to transform the way it delivers value to customers and are pleased with Trimble's incredible business results."

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions that deliver actionable intelligence from any type of data for over half of the Fortune 100. Hortonworks is committed to driving innovation in open source communities, providing unique value to enterprise customers. Along with its partners, Hortonworks provides technology, expertise and support so that enterprise customers can adopt a modern data architecture.

Hortonworks and HDP are registered trademarks or trademarks of Hortonworks, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, please visit www.hortonworks.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

