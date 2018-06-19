Hortonworks Congratulates 2018 Americas Data Heroes Award Winners

"Each of the companies that were nominated this year have adopted a modern data architecture to power their modern business models," said Rob Bearden, CEO, Hortonworks. "This strategic decision has driven real-time visibility, product performance, customer satisfaction and ultimately delivered real business value. Congratulations to this year's winners, and we are excited to see what data-driven successes we can generate next together."

A panel of industry experts selected the following as 2018 winners:

Data Visionary Award – Team at PayPal

This category recognizes the potential of Big Data to transform an organization and leads the business to turn that vision into reality. The winner has shown tangible business outcomes, such as new revenue streams or improvements to customer satisfaction. PayPal utilizes HDP and other technologies, which are used in a highly multi-tenant environment. It runs large-scale analytics use cases such as transaction fraud, risk scoring and finance reporting.

Data Architect – Team at Claro Colombia

This category recognizes a team that seamlessly and creatively integrates connected data platforms into their organization's infrastructure. The winner has shown how their organization optimized their Enterprise Data Warehouse or derived more value from existing IT systems by deploying Hortonworks solutions either in the data center or in the cloud. Claro Colombia migrated from a traditional data warehouse infrastructure to a cutting-edge fast data architecture built upon HDP and HDF. Along with partner Everis, Claro Colombia led the data transformation within the company.

Data Scientist – Team at Symantec

This category recognizes an organization that studies the data, tests and re-tests hypotheses and creates modern data applications that deliver insights to the organization's business and its customers. The winner has shown how they improved analytics, delivered actionable intelligence or designed systems for distributed deep learning and artificial intelligence. Symantec leverages HDP, along with Apache Kafka, Apache Storm, Apache HBase, Apache Hive and Apache Spark to scan petabytes of data to identify trends and detect threats. The organization has been able to identify and detect viruses causing harm across U.S. and European energy companies.

HCC Community Champion – Team at Universal

This category recognizes a team that is instrumental in contributing to the community, sharing their expertise and best practices as an organization and helping other Hortonworks customers be successful. Universal is using HDF to stream real-time guest interactions, driving new and repeat visits to its world-class theme parks and resorts across the globe.

IBM Cognitive Honors – Team at TRAC Intermodal

This category recognizes an organization that is instrumental in transforming a traditional environment to a cognitive powerhouse by leveraging predictive analytics and machine learning. TRAC Intermodal leverages HDP to manage multiple data sources and different lines of business and analytic use cases on a shared platform. TRAC Intermodal overcame supply-chain hurdles and now has a single source for analytics and reporting by utilizing predictive analytics and machine learning.

Hortonworks thanks the judges who selected the winners. This panel of industry experts includes Sanjeev Mohan of Gartner, Tony Baer of Ovum and Carl Olofson of IDC.

