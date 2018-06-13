Hortonworks Named a Strong Performer in Big Data Fabric Report by Independent Research Firm

The Forrester Wave™: Big Data Fabric, Q2 2018 can be downloaded on the Hortonworks website.

"Unlike other big data fabric vendors, Hortonworks' strategy is to build a completely open source platform," the Forrester report noted. "Last year, Hortonworks introduced DataPlane Service (DPS), a new service for managing, securing and governing big data fabrics. It builds on existing open source projects such as Apache Ranger for security and Apache Atlas for managing metadata and governance services. [It] has additional services around data stewardship through its Data Steward Studio and it plans to introduce other fabric based services. It is also working with partners to create additional extensions to the big data fabric for value added services to leverage DPS capabilities."

Data sprawl has widened as organizations now have multiple data lakes and clusters along with their traditional databases, EDWs and even new sources such as graph and noSQL databases deployed on-premises and in the cloud. Today, lineage and insight into where a business's data comes from, how it got there, who has touched it and how it has been used is exponentially more difficult than in a traditional centralized EDW. And most importantly, while data security and privacy are top-of-mind issues, the control of a central, reliable security policy is nearly impossible to maintain. Data now also lives in the firewall and beyond, in multiple public clouds and, on edge devices. To solve this challenge, according to the Forrester report, "Hortonworks is building a big data fabric with its DataPlane Service," which enables businesses to discover, manage and govern their data that is spread across hybrid cloud environments.

"Enterprises are adopting hybrid and multi-cloud architectures at a rapid pace; therefore, there is a strong need for a big data fabric that can accelerate insights across data silos," said Scott Gnau, chief technology officer at Hortonworks. "We're excited to be named a Strong Performer in this Forrester Wave, and to provide a strong solution in the growing and evolving big data fabric market. Our investment in Hortonworks DataPlane Service is enabling customers to adopt a hybrid data architecture with common security, data governance and lineage to meet modern enterprise requirements."

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions that deliver actionable intelligence from any type of data for over half of the Fortune 100. Hortonworks is committed to driving innovation in open source communities, providing unique value to enterprise customers. Along with its partners, Hortonworks provides technology, expertise and support so that enterprise customers can adopt a modern data architecture. For more information, visit www.hortonworks.com.

Hortonworks and HDP are registered trademarks or trademarks of Hortonworks, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, please visit www.hortonworks.com. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information:

Michelle Lazzar

comms@hortonworks.com

(408) 884-9861

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hortonworks-named-a-strong-performer-in-big-data-fabric-report-by-independent-research-firm-300665917.html

SOURCE Hortonworks, Inc.

Related Links

https://hortonworks.com

