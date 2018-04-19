Hortonworks to Announce First Quarter 2018 Results on May 8, 2018

Hortonworks' executive management team will host a conference call on May 8, 2018 beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Prepared remarks will also be published on the Hortonworks Investor Relations website after market close. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (877) 930-7786 in the U.S. or (253) 336-7423 from international locations. In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Hortonworks' Investor Relations website at http://investors.hortonworks.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Hortonworks' Investor Relations website for approximately seven days.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions that deliver actionable intelligence from any type of data for over half of the Fortune 100. Hortonworks is committed to driving innovation in open source communities, providing unique value to enterprise customers. Along with its partners, Hortonworks provides technology, expertise and support so that enterprise customers can adopt a modern data architecture. For more information, visit www.hortonworks.com .

For additional information, contact:

Reuben Gallegos

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

rgallegos@hortonworks.com

