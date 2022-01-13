HORVATH & TREMBLAY OPENS SECOND PREMIER FLORIDA OFFICE IN FORT LAUDERDALE

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horvath & Tremblay, one of the most active and successful Investment Real Estate Brokerage firms in the U.S. has opened a new office in Fort Lauderdale. The new location is a key milestone in an overall strategic growth plan for the company, and follows the successful opening of the firm's Miami, FL and Saddle Brook, NJ offices, in January 2021.

Located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale's flourishing business district, the firm's new office is the second led by Managing Director, Kirk Felici, who has more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience. "This market is growing at an incredible rate and abounds with opportunity," said Felici. "Our sustained growth over the last year in this region reinforced the need for an additional office that will expand our reach as we continue to increase our salesforce in the Southeast."