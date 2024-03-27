HORVATH & TREMBLAY WELCOMES INDUSTRY VETERAN MARK TAYLOR

BOSTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horvath & Tremblay, one of the most active and successful Investment Real Estate Brokerage firms in the U.S., has hired veteran broker Mark Taylor as the firm enters the Philadelphia market. Mark brings with him over 35 years of commercial real estate brokerage experience.

Mark has an extensive track record in the industry, having brokered over $3.5 billion in investment properties across 42 states. Previously Senior Managing Director Investments at a national brokerage, he has established himself as a top agent in the investment real estate sales space, receiving numerous awards for his accomplishments.

Horvath & Tremblay's entry into Philadelphia marks the first new market for the firm in 2024, coming at the heels of a successful year in 2023, which saw the firm continue to execute on its overall strategic growth plan. Horvath & Tremblay opened three new offices – New York City; Tampa, Florida; and Bethesda, Maryland. Horvath & Tremblay is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a total of thirteen offices across the United States.

Horvath & Tremblay is one of the most active and successful Investment Real Estate Brokerage firms in the United States. The company's advisors specialize in the sale of single tenant net-lease, multi-tenant retail, apartment and mixed-use properties, and have market pacing experience successfully structuring sale lease-back programs, portfolio dispositions, and 1031 exchanges. The firm is dedicated to being the preferred source of information and expertise in the marketplace for private investors, developers, institutions, and industry professionals. For more information, please visit horvathtremblay.com.

Media Contact:

Joshua Velez

phone | (781) 776-4009

email | [email protected]

SOURCE Horvath & Tremblay