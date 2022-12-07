Hose Pipe Market Trends and Forecast The global hose pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $27.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Trends, opportunities and forecast in hose pipe market to 2027 by end use industries (construction, automotive, oli & gas food & beverages, agriculture, others), media type (hydraulic, pneumatic, chemical, and others), material type (rubber, plastic, and others), diameter type (large diameter and small diameter), working pressure type (low pressure, medium pressure, and high pressure) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







Hose Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the hose pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, automotive, oil & gas, food & beverages and agriculture end use industries. The global hose pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $27.2 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for construction machineries across the world, rapid urbanization, and growth in the building and construction sector.



Emerging Trends in the Hose Pipe Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of self straighten, and innovation of polyurethane safe soaker hose pipe.



Hose Pipe Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global hose pipe market by media type, end use industries, material type, diameter type, working pressure type, and region.as follows:



Hose Pipe Market byMedia Type [Volume (M lbs) and ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 - 2027]:

• Hydraulic

• Pneumatic

• Chemical

• Others



Hose Pipe Market by End Use Industries [Volume (M lbs) and ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 - 2027]:

• Construction

• Automotive

• Oil and gas

• Food and beverages

• Agriculture

• Others



Hose Pipe Market by Material Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016-2027]:

• Rubber

• Plastic

• Others



Hose Pipe Market by Diameter Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 - 2027]:

• Small Diameter

• Large Diameter



Hose Pipe Market byWorking Pressure Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 - 2027]:

• Low Pressure

• Medium Pressure

• High Pressure



Hose Pipe Market by Region[Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 - 2027]:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• The United Kingdom

• France

• Russia

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

• Argentina

List of Hose Pipe Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies hose pipe companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the hose pipe companies profiled in this report includes.

• Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

• Eaton Corporation

• Gates Corporation

• Parker Hannifin

• Nichirin

Hose Pipe Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that construction will remain the largest segment by end use industries over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness highest growth due to increasing demand for hose pipe in plumbing sector and other architectural sector in the real estate industry.

• Rubber hose pipes will remain the largest segment by material type and the plastic hose pipe segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the growth of end use industries such as construction, automotive, food & beverages, and oil & gas in APAC and North America.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of different end use industries such as construction, automotive, oil and gas, food and beverages, agriculture, and others.

Features of Hose Pipe Market

• Market Size Estimates: Hose pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by media type, end use industries, material type, diameter type, and working pressure type,

• Regional Analysis: Hose pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different media type, end use industries, material type, diameter type, working pressure type, and regions for the hose pipe market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the hose pipe market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the hose pipe market size?

Answer:The global hose pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $27.2 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for hose pipe market?

Answer:The hose pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the hose pipe market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for construction machineries across the world, rapid urbanization, and growth in the building and construction sector.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for hose pipe?

Answer:Construction is the major end use industries for hose pipe.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in hose pipe market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of self straighten, and innovation of polyurethane safe soaker hose pipe.

Q6. Who are the key hose pipe companies?



Answer:Some of the key hose pipe companies are as follows:

• Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

• Eaton Corporation

• Gates Corporation

• Parker Hannifin

• Nichirin

Q7.

Which hose pipe product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that rubber hose pipes will remain the largest segment by material type and the plastic hose pipe segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the growth of end use industries such as construction, automotive, food & beverages, and oil & gas in APAC and North America.

Q8: In hose pipe market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global hose pipe market by end use industries (construction, automotive, oli & gas food & beverages, agriculture, others), media type (hydraulic, pneumatic, chemical, and others), material type (rubber, plastic, and others), diameter type (large diameter and small diameter), working pressure type (low pressure, medium pressure, and high pressure), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to hose pipe market or related to hose pipe suppliers, steel pipe market, pipes market, hose pipe brands, hose pipe market share, hose pipe market analysis, hose pipe market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: [email protected].



