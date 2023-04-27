Hosiery Market size in the US to grow by USD 2,992.99 million from 2022 to 2027; the high demand for designer products and soft products to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hosiery market size in the US is set to grow by USD 2,992.99 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.95%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Hosiery Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Hosiery Market in the US 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Hosiery Market in the US is segmented as follows:

Product

Body Stockings



Socks



Knee Highs



Hold-ups



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The market share growth by the body stockings segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to hosiery, such as body stockings, which has been a fashion statement in women's apparel for decades. Since this trend is expected to continue, the market segment is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The demand for body stockings for convenience is rising. This is along with the increasing number of working women and an increase in disposable income. Hence, during the forecast period, the availability of body stockings from retail outlets and the introduction of biodegradable body stockings are anticipated to spur market expansion.

Hosiery Market in the US 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the hosiery market in the US include Acme McCrary Corp., Atlantic Hosiery, Brown Dog Hosiery, Carolina Hosiery Inc., Crescent Sock Co., For Bare Feet LLC, Gildan Activewear SRL, Mayo Knitting Mill Inc., Nester Hosiery, Renfro Corp., Scottish Kilt, SHM Socks, Spanx LLC, Tamara Hosiery Co., Twin City Knitting Co., VIDA Enterprise Corp., and Wells Hosiery and Apparel USA. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hosiery market in us are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

Acme McCrary Corp. - The company offers hosiery through its brands Essence, High Country, and Healthy Feet.

The company offers hosiery through its brands Essence, High Country, and Healthy Feet. Brown Dog Hosiery - The company offers hosiery such as Betsy socks and Pamlico socks.

The company offers hosiery such as Betsy socks and Pamlico socks. Carolina Hosiery Inc. - The company offers hosiery such as Realtree socks.

Market trends such as increasing demand for socks in the healthcare industry are likely to emerge as one of the primary factors influencing the growth. However, factors such as changes in trade policies may threaten the growth of the market.

Hosiery Market in US 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The high demand for designer products and soft products is a market driver for hosiery in the US.

Clothing manufacturers create safe, flexible, and non-toxic products for all age groups. Manufacturers use soft and organic fabrics for clothing and fashion accessories while adhering to safety guidelines.

Sckoon and B Nature are the top vendors that leverage such manufacturing processes.

Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the hosiery market in the US during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing demand for socks in the healthcare industry is an emerging trend in the hosiery market in the US.

Supportive accessories like socks demand are also rising due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, arthritis, and many others.

They are crucial to maintaining dry feet, lowering the possibility of foot injuries, and enhancing blood flow.

Hence, factors like these are expected to fuel the growth of the hosiery market in the US during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

Changes in trade policies are major challenges that hamper the growth of the hosiery market in the US.

The potential for market growth is being negatively impacted by shifting trade policies and tariffs caused by dynamic political changes in major markets.

Trade policy negatively impacts the financial health and operational performance of vendors.

Additionally, during the forecast period, changes in China's trade policies and regulations will have a negative impact on vendors' business.

trade policies and regulations will have a negative impact on vendors' business. Hence, such changes impact the market growth negatively during the forecast period.

Hosiery Market in US 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of the hosiery market in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the hosiery market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hosiery market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hosiery market vendors in the US

Hosiery Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,992.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.57 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acme McCrary Corp., Atlantic Hosiery, Brown Dog Hosiery, Carolina Hosiery Inc. , Crescent Sock Co., For Bare Feet LLC, Gildan Activewear SRL, Mayo Knitting Mill Inc., Nester Hosiery, Renfro Corp., Scottish Kilt, SHM Socks, Spanx LLC, Tamara Hosiery Co., Twin City Knitting Co., VIDA Enterprise Corp., and Wells Hosiery and Apparel USA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

