Hosiery Market Size In US is set to grow by USD 2.99 billion from 2023-2027, High demand for designer products and soft products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hosiery market size in US is estimated to grow by USD 2.99 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period. High demand for designer products and soft products is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand of socks in healthcare industry. However, changes in trade policies poses a challenge. Key market players include Acme McCrary Corp., Atlantic Hosiery, Brown Dog Hosiery, Carolina Hosiery Inc. , Crescent Sock Co., For Bare Feet LLC, Gildan Activewear SRL, Mayo Knitting Mill Inc., Nester Hosiery, Renfro Corp., Scottish Kilt, SHM Socks, Spanx LLC, Tamara Hosiery Co., Twin City Knitting Co., VIDA Enterprise Corp., and Wells Hosiery and Apparel USA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hosiery Market in US 2023-2027

Hosiery Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2992.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.57 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled Acme McCrary Corp., Atlantic Hosiery, Brown Dog Hosiery, Carolina Hosiery Inc. , Crescent Sock Co., For Bare Feet LLC, Gildan Activewear SRL, Mayo Knitting Mill Inc., Nester Hosiery, Renfro Corp., Scottish Kilt, SHM Socks, Spanx LLC, Tamara Hosiery Co., Twin City Knitting Co., VIDA Enterprise Corp., and Wells Hosiery and Apparel USA

Market Driver

The hosiery market in the US is experiencing growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and arthritis. These health issues necessitate the use of supportive accessories like socks to maintain foot health. Diabetic socks, specifically, are in high demand due to their ability to keep feet dry, prevent injuries, and enhance blood circulation. One notable example is the Silipos Arthritis/Diabetic gel socks, which utilize gel padding to protect against callus formation and ulcerations. Made from natural rubber latex, 80% acrylic, 19% nylon, and 1% spandex, these socks retail for USD21.75. This product from Silipos, a leading vendor in the gel socks segment, is anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

The hosiery market encompasses various leg and foot garments like stockings, pantyhose, tights, socks, leggings, and garter belts. Nylon and Spandex are popular fabrics due to their elasticity and comfort. Trends include body stockings, knee highs, thigh highs, and one piece garments. Both men and women segments have impetus for hosiery, with millennials and the working population driving spending power. Hosiery serves fashion purposes and is a wardrobe essential for aesthetic appearance and grooming. Specialty stores and online retailers offer a wide range of colors and styles, including non-compression options. Fabrics like cotton and organic commodities cater to consumer preferences. Hypermarkets and shopping malls also house hosiery sections. Overall, hosiery continues to be an important category for fashion and lifestyle.

Market Challenges

The hosiery market, including socks, is experiencing challenges due to changing trade policies and tariffs in prominent markets. These shifts, brought about by new ruling and political parties, are negatively impacting vendors' financial conditions and results of operations. Many established hosiery vendors in the US have headquarters in China , a significant contributor to the market's growth. However, regulations and trade policies in China may adversely affect these vendors during the forecast period. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in China further complicated the situation. International vendors have production plants in developing countries like China to reduce costs. Alterations in import tariffs in major markets, such as the US, could lead to relocating production units from developing to developed countries, resulting in increased production costs for vendors. Overall, these factors may hinder the growth of the hosiery market during the forecast period.

The hosiery market faces several challenges in the areas of aesthetic appearance and comfort for both men and women. Body stockings, knee highs, hold ups, and leg warmers require a balance between fashion and functionality. Specialty stores and online retailers cater to various needs, including non-compression options for the working population and organic commodities. Colors and trends are essential, with leaks requiring absorbent layers for tampons and pads. New generations seek eco-friendly, ladder-resistant, and biodegradable tights collections made from biodegradable yarns. Modern consumers prioritize comfortable dressing and trendy outfits, while retailers and e-tailers offer a wide range of textile materials, including 60 denier pantyhose and footless tights above the knee.

Segment Overview

This hosiery market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Body stockings

1.2 Socks

1.3 Knee highs

1.4 Hold-ups

1.5 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 Body stockings- The hosiery market, specifically body stockings, has experienced significant growth due to increasing numbers of working women and rising disposable income. This trend is driven by the convenience and fashionable appeal of body stockings. Additionally, the introduction of eco-friendly, biodegradable body stockings and their easy availability at retail outlets are anticipated to further boost market expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Hosiery refers to garments designed for the legs and feet, including stockings, pantyhose, tights, socks, leggings, and body stockings. These garments come in various materials such as nylon, Spandex, and cotton, known for their elasticity, comfort, and warmth. Hosiery is available in various styles and lengths, including knee-highs, hold-ups, and leg warmers, catering to both men and women. Specialty stores and online retailers offer a wide range of colors and innovative designs, including organic commodities. The working population relies on hosiery for professional attire, while others seek out specialized hosiery for fitness or fashion purposes. Regardless of the reason, hosiery continues to be an essential category in the garment industry.

Market Research Overview

The Hosiery Market encompasses a wide range of leg and foot garments, including stockings, pantyhose, tights, socks, leggings, and garter belts. Made from various fabrics such as nylon, Spandex, cotton, and elasticity, these garments offer comfort, warmth, and elasticity for both men and women. Hosiery is a wardrobe essential for various fashion purposes, catering to the Women segment and increasingly to the Men segment. The impetus for hosiery purchase comes from spending power, shopping malls, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Millennials, with their focus on aesthetic appearance and grooming, are a significant consumer base. Hosiery comes in various styles, from one-piece garments to thigh-high, knee-high, and above-the-knee designs. Colors, fabrics, and innovative features like ladder resistance, biodegradable tights collection, and organic commodities cater to modern consumers' preferences. Hosiery serves diverse needs, from fashion and lifestyle to working population requirements and absorbent layers for tampons and pads. New generations seek trendy outfits from e-tailers and retailers, with an increasing focus on eco-friendly and biodegradable materials.

