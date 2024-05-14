Hosiery Market size is set to grow by USD 12.07 bn from 2024-2028, rising demand for specialized sock products to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hosiery market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.07 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hosiery Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Body stockings, Socks, Knee highs, Hold-ups, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Acme McCrary Corp., Atlantic Hosiery, Brown Dog Hosiery, Carolina Hosiery Inc., Crescent Sock Co., CSP International Fashion Group S.P.A, Embody Brands Ltd., FALKE KGaA, FERAX Sp. z o. o, Fosun International Ltd., G III Apparel Group Ltd., Gildan Activewear SRL, Golden Lady Co. S.P.A, Hanesbrands Inc., Heist Studios Ltd., Iconix International, Jockey International Inc., Mod and Shy, Skims Body Inc., and Spanx LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The hosiery market experiences significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the resulting demand for diabetic socks.

These essential socks offer benefits such as moisture-wicking material, antimicrobial properties, and padding for injury prevention. Elasticity, adaptive textiles, and high moisture absorbency are key features, along with free airflow and improved blood circulation.

Diabetic socks are available at various retailers, including online platforms, supermarkets, and affordable stores. They come in various styles, such as ankle socks, dress socks, and training socks, catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

Additionally, hosiery legwear apparel includes undergarments, made of materials like cotton, wool, silk, and acrylic, and designed with patterns and private labels to suit various lifestyles and fashion trends. Hosiery products also address issues like fungal infections, varicose veins, and rashes, and cater to infants and healthcare professionals.

Product innovation continues with the introduction of Python print thighs, Striped thighs, Pattern over-the-knee socks, and Stirrup thighs, ensuring consumer shopping time is well-spent.

Market Challenges

The hosiery market, encompassing socks, tights, leggings, and more, is experiencing significant challenges due to shifting trade policies and tariffs in key markets. Established vendors, particularly those headquartered in China , are negatively impacted by these changes. Key trends in the market include the use of aesthetically pleasing materials, such as biodegradable fibers and organic cotton combinations, as well as eco-friendly practices like reusing supplies and producing ladder-resistant tights. Additionally, consumer preferences lean towards comfortable, tech-infused hosiery, including period-proof tights and anti-bacterial sanitized yarn. E-commerce retailers play a significant role in the market, offering a wide range of options from self-grooming essentials to fashionable, patterned over-the-knee socks.

Segment Overview

This hosiery market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Body stockings

1.2 Socks

1.3 Knee highs

1.4 Hold-ups

1.5 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Body stockings- The hosiery market caters to various demographics, including Adult Men, Adult Women, and Children. E-tailors have significantly influenced the industry's growth, providing easy access to a wide range of hosiery products such as Sheer hosiery, Casual dress code essentials like Socks and Leggings, and Stylish intimate clothing including Stockings, Pantyhose (tights), and Elastic fabrics made from Nylon, Spandex, and other materials. Adult Women continue to dominate the market due to the convenience and fashion appeal of hosiery. However, Adult Men are also increasing their demand for hosiery, particularly for Anti-bacterial sterilized yarn socks and compression stockings for improved Blood circulation and alleviating Leg pain. Children's hosiery, made from Organic goods and biodegradable fibers, is gaining popularity due to increasing awareness of health and sustainability. The dance community, including Ballet dancers and Hip-hop dancers, relies on hosiery for Comfort and Aesthetics during Dance performance and Dancing activities. Raw material pricing, Fabric care solutions, and the use of Biodegradable fibers, Organic cotton combinations, and Reused supplies are key trends in the hosiery market. Upright hosiery, such as Sheer hosiery and Elastic fabrics, are preferred for their ability to reduce Wrinkles in Clothes, Curtains, and Upholstery. The Steaming process is a popular Fabric care solution for maintaining the quality and longevity of hosiery products.

Research Analysis

The hosiery market encompasses a wide range of legwear, including stockings, pantyhose (tights), socks, leggings, leg warmers, and undergarments. These products are primarily made from elastic fabrics such as Nylon and Spandex, which provide comfort and flexibility. With the increasing focus on fashion and lifestyle changes, self-grooming has become a priority for consumers. As a result, there is a growing demand for private label hosiery, particularly in the e-commerce sector. Innovative products, such as organic commodities with anti-bacterial sanitized yarn, are gaining popularity. Consumers are also drawn to trendy designs, like Python print thighs, Striped thighs, Pattern over-the-knee socks, and Stirrup thighs, adding excitement to their wardrobes. The hosiery market continues to evolve, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers.

Market Research Overview

The stocks in the hosiery market have been in focus lately, with significant developments shaping the industry landscape. Leggings, socks, and pantyhose are the primary categories driving demand. Comfort and performance are key factors influencing consumer preferences. The dance and performance sector, as well as the corporate and formal wear segments, are major contributors to the market. Sponsorships, celebrity endorsements, and collaborations have been crucial marketing strategies. The market is expected to grow due to increasing consumer awareness and the rise of online shopping. Comfortable and affordable fabrics, as well as innovative designs, are expected to attract customers. The market is competitive, with companies focusing on product differentiation and cost-effective production. The use of technology, such as compression and moisture-wicking fabrics, is also a trend. Overall, the hosiery market is dynamic and evolving, with various factors influencing its growth and development.

