Hosiery (Women & Men) Market to Reach $59 Billion by 2027, Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic
Jul 27, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hosiery (Women and Men) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 19th edition of the report. The 343-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market to Reach US$59 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hosiery (Women and Men) estimated at US$49.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027.
Socks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.6% CAGR to reach US$40.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sheer Hosiery & Tights segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Hosiery (Women and Men) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others
- Donna Karan International
- Gildan Activewear Inc.
- Hanesbrands, Inc.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc.
- Kayser-Roth Corporation
- L Brands
- Sculptz, Inc.
- Trer Innovation s. r.l.
- Wolford AG
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Emerging Nations Dominate Supply Side of the Market
- EU and the US: Largest Sock Importers Globally
- Global Outlook
- Analysis by Volume
- Analysis by Value
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Hosiery (Women and Men) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- CSP International SpA (Italy)
- Golden Lady SpA (Italy)
- Kayser-Roth Corporation (USA)
- Gildan Activewear Inc. (Canada)
- Gold Toe-Moretz, LLC (USA)
- Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA)
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (USA)
- LVMH (France)
- Donna Karan International (USA)
- Sculptz, Inc. (USA)
- Trer Innovation s.r.l. (Italy)
- Wolford AG (Austria)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth
- Manufacturers Experiment with Performance Yarns for Improved Products
- Hosiery as a Luxury Apparel Accessory, Bodes Well for Market Expansion
- Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant Growth Potential
- Industry Witnesses a Resurgence in Sheer Hosiery
- Pantyhose Witnesses a Revival
- High Performance Socks Market Witness Increasing Participation
- Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns
- Smart Socks - An Emerging Category
- Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth
- Skinners - A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes
- Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir
- Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery
- Tights Gain Support in the Men's Domain
- Compression Tights - Latest Men's Fashion, Fitness Trend
- Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure
- 'Tights under Shorts' in Vogue
- Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long
- Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment
- Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
- Lack of Sizing Standards for Hosiery: A Cause for Concern
- Online Marketing & Sales Increase Market Competition
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery
- Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment
- Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales
- Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth
- Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Growth in Developing Countries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 205
