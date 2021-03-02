Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region First to Adopt Muse's Powerful Machine Learning Tool in North Carolina

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region (HPCCR) will be the first hospice in North Carolina to adopt Muse Healthcare's machine learning and predictive modeling tool to help deliver personalized care to their patients.

Muse's technology evaluates and models clinical assessments, medications, vital signs, and other relevant data to perform a risk stratification of these patients. The tool then identifies patients who are deemed critical and visually alerts the clinical team to perform additional care. HPCCR will now be fully equipped to demonstrate data proven outcomes and provide quality care to patients that are in transition.

The team at HPCCR is excited to use Muse as they begin to realize the benefits the tool will unfold for the organization. According to Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Michael Bolewitz, Muse will give HPCCR a clearer picture of their patients and recommend a more meaningful level of care. "It's going to allow us to stratify our patients and give us a window into our patient population that we've never really had before. This gives us a powerful tool to align all of our resources for the patient at the right time," said Bolewitz.

Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region's Vice President of Business Development, Tara Connolly, believes that Muse will give their team an advantage over other hospices in the area. "We're implementing a cutting-edge technology to ensure we're providing the best care to our patients, especially when they need it most at the end of life," said Connolly.

The Muse product continues to evolve as it revolutionizes the hospice industry. The most recent enhancement to the Muse transitions product is the Historical Clinical Snapshot. A hospice manager can easily see key agency defined assessment items, vital signs, and the latest narrative note for every clinical visit. "This new feature is a game changer for Muse's customers. It allows the users to have pertinent information at their fingertips to make clinical decisions about the patient's needs. The speed to data saves clicks and hours as clinicians review patients," said Daniel Ardoin, Director of Clinical Operations at Muse Healthcare.

CEO of Muse Healthcare, Bryan Mosher, eagerly looks forward to the positive outcomes HPCCR will produce with Muse. "We warmly welcome the team at Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region to the Muse family. We're confident that the Muse tool will help their clinicians deliver better care to their hospice patients," said Mosher.

A partner in the industry, Homecare Homebase (HCHB), also shares Mosher's enthusiasm for how the Muse tool will benefit HPCCR. According to Senior Vice President of Tech-Enabled Services at Homecare Homebase, Brandy Sparkman-Beierle, the tool will transform how care is given to patients. "Adopting Muse ensures patients and families are cared for appropriately. Homecare Homebase is proud to partner with Muse as we see more hospices transform their care plans and the level of care they administer to their patients."

About Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region

Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region has provided end-of-life care, grief support, and community education since 1978. They are a committed team of clinical professionals who offer quality of life to patients and families in their community who are coping with serious illnesses. For more information, visit https://www.hpccr.org/

About Homecare Homebase

Homecare Homebase (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for homecare and hospice agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and faster payment. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, the company is now part of the Hearst Health Network. For more information visit hchb.com or call toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Muse Healthcare

Muse Healthcare was founded in 2019 by three leading hospice industry professionals -- Jennifer Maxwell, Tom Maxwell, and Bryan Mosher. Their mission is to equip clinicians with world-class analytics to ensure every hospice patient transitions with unparalleled quality and dignity. Muse's predictive model considers hundreds of thousands of data points from numerous visits to identify which hospice patients are most likely to transition within 7-12 days. The science that powers Muse is considered a true deep learning neural network – the only one of its kind in the hospice space. When hospice care providers can more accurately predict when their patients will transition, they can ensure their patients and the patients' families receive the care that matters most in the final days and hours of a patient's life. For more information visit www.musehc.com.

