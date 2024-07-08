Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation Receives $1.2 Million Impact Grant

CARNEGIE, Pa., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation (HPNF) is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a transformative $1.2 million impact grant from the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center (HPCC).

The Sandra Lee Schafer Impact Grant, given in memory of the late Sandra Lee Schafer, MN, RN, AOCN®, will empower HPNF to create a legacy of sustainable giving, which will impact the hospice and palliative care community for years to come.

"We are deeply honored and grateful to receive this impact grant from HPCC, given in tribute of Sandy," said Virginia (Ginger) Marshall, MSN, ACNP-BC, ACHPN®, FPCN, chief executive officer of HPNF. "This funding will have a profound impact on our ability to support the incredible nurses who provide compassionate care to patients and families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives."

Sandra was an unwavering advocate of specialty nursing certification. Following a stellar nursing career, Sandra served as the director of credentialing of the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center from 2004 until her sudden passing in 2018.

"Amazingly, we received news of the impact grant on May 28, which would have been Sandy's birthday," said her siblings, Joan Schrenker and Joe Schafer. "This is an incredible honor, and we know she is definitely smiling down on us."

HPNF is committed to leveraging this grant to create a sustainable, long-term impact on the lives of hospice and palliative care nurses and the patients they serve. For more information about HPNF, please visit hpnf.org or contact [email protected].

About HPNF

HPNF has been a catalyst of education, innovation, and professional development for nurses caring for our nation's most vulnerable patients since 1998. Donations at every level enable the non-profit organization to impact the careers of thousands of nurses, provide grants and scholarships to increase education and certification, and support initiatives and research that strengthen our communities and advance our profession. HPNF supports the major initiatives of the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association (HPNA) and the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center (HPCC).

