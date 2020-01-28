Hospice Care Of South Carolina Acquires Agapé Hospice, Becoming The Largest Hospice Care Provider Across The State

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice Care of South Carolina (HCSC), a portfolio company of The Vistria Group, announced today that it has acquired Agapé Hospice (Agapé), creating the leading hospice care provider in the state of South Carolina. The combined organization has 800+ employees and cares for more than 1,400 patients across all 46 counties in the state. No financial terms were disclosed.

"We are excited to join the HCSC family," said Scott Middleton, founder of Agapé Hospice. "Working together will allow us to scale and continue to provide exceptional care to individuals and their families during the most sensitive of times."

"It is our mission to bring the highest quality care to patients and families throughout the Southeastern United States," said Troy Yarborough, chief executive officer of HCSC. "We are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with a similarly high-performing, mission-driven organization which allows us to enhance our services in South Carolina."

Like the rest of the country, the population in South Carolina is aging. According to South Carolina's Plan on Aging, the number of state residents age 60 and older is expected to double by 2030, exceeding 1.5 million. HCSC believes that its combination with Agapé will allow both companies to better serve patients in South Carolina and throughout the Southeastern U.S.

"Hospice services represent an interdisciplinary and coordinated approach to caring for patients at the end of life, reducing the pain and symptoms of terminal illness for both patients and their families," said David Schuppan, senior partner at The Vistria Group. "We strongly believe that the combination of these two leading clinical organizations, with the most professional caregivers and the harnessing of leading technology, will enable the combined HCSC-Agapé to further enhance its commitment to the families of South Carolina and the Southeastern U.S."

"We have built a world-class hospice team this past year," added Ron Malone, chairman of combined HCSC-Agapé and an operating partner at The Vistria Group. "We are excited to continue that growth with the addition of the exceptional Agapé team that will add tremendous value to the combined organization."

In the near-term the entities will continue to operate as Agapé Hospice and Hospice Care of South Carolina.

About Hospice Care of South Carolina

Formed in 1997, Hospice Care of South Carolina is a leading hospice care provider in the state. With the combination of Agapé Hospice, the new organization has 32 branches that cover all 46 counties in South Carolina, 800+ employees and cares for more than 1,400 patients. Hospice Care of South Carolina makes a difference in the lives of patients who are touched by an advanced illness. Recognized for its expertly trained and certified professionals, the company's comprehensive hospice services are available across multiple settings.

For more information, visit: https://www.hospicecare.net/

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on investing in middle market companies in the healthcare, education, and financial services sectors. Vistria's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and private equity executives with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies.

For more information, visit: https://vistria.com/

