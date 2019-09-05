HOSPICE Casa Speranței Breaks Guinness World Records® Record with the Largest Balloon Mosaic Formed by People

"We are extremely grateful that we have achieved this record for our patients. I said from the beginning that their story deserves be recognized by Guinness World Records and we have shown that no goal is too ambitious when you want to do good. We thank all the people who joined us, voluntarily, as well as the partners of the event, and we promise to come with new projects and continue to make history in the field of palliative care in Romania", says Mirela Nemţanu, Executive Director of HOSPICE Casa Speranței.

Volunteers and record participants continued the evening in a festive atmosphere at the Live & Crunchy concert powered by Carrefour Romania.

"There are 4 years since Carrefour met the extraordinary HOSPICE world and things - including through this record - have already gained a new perspective. We talk about what is really important in society, about what responsibility means, how and where you need to channel your attention and energy in support of others. But more than anything, we're talking about what we learn from Hospice: that you have to cherish every moment of your life and those around you and that 'helping' is a marathon, not a sprint. To succeed, it takes everyone together", says Anca Damour, Executive Board Member Carrefour.

Responsible for the communication and organization of the event was the PR agency Tudor Communication.

"In addition to the joy of having a record-breaking event, we contributed to promoting hope for patients with incurable diseases. The communication campaign consisted of an online leapfrog with the balloon of hope and became viral after we encouraged people to give time by donating via SMS to HOSPICE." said Mihaela Tudor, CEO of Tudor Communication.

HOSPICE Casa Speranței is a non-profit organization, established in 1992 in Brasov by an Englishman, Graham Perolls, and has helped more than 30.000 patients till now.

SOURCE HOSPICE Casa Speranței