Hospice Choices: VITAS® Healthcare Now Serves Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Manatee County, home to one of Florida's fastest-growing senior populations, now have easier access to compassionate hospice care. On June 8, VITAS Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, began accepting hospice-eligible referrals for seriously ill patients in Bradenton, Palmetto, Parrish, Lakewood Ranch and surrounding communities.

"We're proud to grow our presence here and ensure more patients receive the specialized care and support they deserve." Post this VITAS Healthcare now serves hospice patients and their families throughout Manatee County, including Bradenton, Palmetto, Parrish, Lakewood Ranch and surrounding communities.

Referrals to VITAS hospice care are available 24/7/365. Families can request an eligibility evaluation online at VITAS.com/Refer or by calling 800.93.VITAS. Clinicians can make seamless and secure one-touch referrals through the VITAS Healthcare mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Manatee County's population has grown by more than 15% over the past decade, reflecting continued demand for healthcare services that support older adults and individuals living with serious illness.

VITAS helps patients with advanced illness manage pain and symptoms and improve their quality of life while remaining in their preferred care setting, wherever they call home. The hospice care team provides patient-centered care primarily in private residences, assisted living communities and nursing homes, while also supporting patients who require a higher level of care through inpatient hospice settings and hospital partnerships.

"Families in Manatee County deserve timely, compassionate care at home," said Anthony Cosma II, vice president of operations for VITAS. "We've seen a clear need for expanded hospice resources in this community, and we are honored to help meet that need. As Florida's leading hospice provider, we're proud to grow our presence here and ensure more patients receive the specialized care and support they deserve."

VITAS delivers care through interdisciplinary teams that include physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, chaplains, volunteers and bereavement specialists. Together, they provide support tailored to each patient's medical, emotional and spiritual needs.

Services available to VITAS patients and families in Manatee County:

In addition to routine hospice services, VITAS offers specialized programs that distinguish the organization as a national leader in hospice and palliative care, including:

According to research, hospice patients who receive care earlier often experience improved symptom management and greater satisfaction with their care. By expanding into Manatee County, VITAS is helping more patients and families access these benefits when they need them most.

Learn more about end-of-life care services, a fulfilling career in hospice and meaningful volunteer opportunities at VITAS.com.

About VITAS® Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For almost 50 years, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) has delivered compassionate hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company operates 60 service areas across 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS cares for more than 23,000 patients daily, primarily wherever they call home, as well as in its inpatient hospice settings and through partnerships with hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities. With a team of nearly 12,000 employees, VITAS was named a 2026 Top Workplace. Visit www.vitas.com.

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SOURCE VITAS Healthcare