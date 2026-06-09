National Father's Day Grief Helpline Available Through VITAS® Healthcare

The VITAS Father's Day Grief Helpline is here to remind people they do not have to carry grief alone. Post this

The helpline provides immediate access to experienced professionals who understand how holidays can intensify grief and who can offer comfort, guidance and practical coping strategies. The service is one of the few nationwide resources dedicated to holiday-related grief.

Individuals seeking support can call the VITAS Father's Day Grief Helpline at 844.218.4827 between 8 a.m.–11 p.m. ET / 5 a.m.–8 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 21. The helpline is free and open to anyone experiencing grief, regardless of previous experience with hospice care.

"For many people, Father's Day can be one of the hardest days of the year, even when everything around them says it should feel like a celebration," said Jason Cooper, national spiritual services lead for VITAS. "Some may feel pressure to stay busy, stay strong or keep their emotions private, especially men who may have been taught not to openly talk about their feelings. Grief does not disappear simply because we avoid talking about it. This helpline is here to remind people they do not have to carry it alone."

Hospice professionals emphasize that there is no single way to grieve, and holidays often bring emotions back to the surface. Father's Day can be particularly difficult for children who have lost their dads, fathers grieving a child, adults caring for aging or declining parents, parents of children who have lost their father, and those with complex or unresolved relationships.

The VITAS Father's Day Grief Helpline reflects the organization's long-standing commitment to whole-person care that addresses emotional and spiritual needs alongside physical support. Bereavement services provided by VITAS year-round include:

Home visits from bereavement specialists, chaplains and trained volunteers

Bereavement telephone support

Grief support groups led by VITAS staff

Memorial services and memory bears

Educational materials and newsletters

Referrals to community therapists and local grief resources

VITAS bereavement experts will also host a one-hour virtual support session, "A Season of Remembrance," on Thursday, June 11 at 2 p.m. ET and Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m. ET. These free Zoom-based sessions provide space for participants to share memories, listen to music and storytelling, and connect with others experiencing loss.

For more information about coping with loss on Father's Day and year-round bereavement support, visit VITAS.com/FathersDay.

About VITAS® Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For almost 50 years, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) has delivered compassionate hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company operates 59 service areas across 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS cares for more than 23,000 patients daily, primarily wherever they call home, as well as in its inpatient hospice settings and through partnerships with hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities. With a team of nearly 12,000 employees, VITAS was recognized as a 2025 Top Workplace in Healthcare. Visit www.vitas.com.

Media inquiries contact: [email protected], 877-848-2701

SOURCE VITAS Healthcare