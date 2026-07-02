VITAS® Healthcare Promotes Bryan Wysong to Chief Operations Officer

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VITAS Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of hospice and palliative care, today announced the promotion of Bryan Wysong to chief operations officer (COO). As executive vice president and COO, Wysong will lead companywide operations across VITAS, overseeing hospice care delivery, high acuity services, operational performance, quality improvement, home medical equipment and palliative care services. He will work closely with leaders across the organization to strengthen clinical excellence, advance operational performance and support the continued growth of VITAS.

“Bryan is an exceptional leader who embodies the values of VITAS.” — Joel Wherley, President & CEO Post this Bryan Wysong is executive vice president and chief operations officer for VITAS Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of end-of-life care.

Since joining VITAS in 2014 as an internal management consultant, Wysong has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility, including senior director, vice president, head of high acuity services and senior vice president of operational performance. Throughout his tenure, he has helped strengthen operations and support the continued growth of the organization.

"Bryan is an exceptional leader who embodies the values of VITAS," said Joel Wherley, president and chief executive officer of VITAS. "He brings a thoughtful approach to leadership and a deep commitment to the patients and families we are privileged to serve. I'm confident Bryan will continue to help VITAS grow while preserving the compassion and clinical excellence that define who we are."

"I'm honored to serve as chief operations officer and grateful for the opportunity to continue working alongside our exceptional teams across the country," said Wysong. "Our employees make an extraordinary difference every day by delivering compassionate care to patients and families when they need us most. I look forward to building on our strong foundation and continuing to advance the quality and operational excellence that have made VITAS the nation's leader in end-of-life care."

Wysong has served on multiple committees for the National Alliance for Care at Home, including the Quality and Standards and Government Affairs committees. He earned an executive MBA from the University of Michigan and bachelor's degrees from The Ohio State University.

About VITAS® Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For almost 50 years, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) has delivered compassionate hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company operates 60 service areas across 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS cares for more than 23,000 patients daily, primarily wherever they call home, as well as in its inpatient hospice settings and through partnerships with hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities. With a team of nearly 12,000 employees, VITAS was named a 2026 Top Workplace. Visit www.vitas.com.

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SOURCE VITAS Healthcare