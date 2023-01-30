Hospice market to grow by 3.54% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing geriatric population will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hospice Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including AccentCare Inc., Amedisys Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Caritas Internationalis, Chemed Corp., COVENANT HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES INC., Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, Dierksen Hospice, FC Compassus LLC, Golden Living Centers , Intrepid USA Healthcare Services, LHC GROUP Inc., LifePoint Health Inc., National Association for Home Care and Hospice, Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care, PeaceHealth, ProMedica Health Systems Inc., PruittHealth Corp., Samaritan Health Services, The Ensign Group Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Service (nursing services, medical supply services, physician services, and other services), end-user (home settings, hospitals, specialty nursing homes, and hospice care centers), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

The hospice market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the hospice market was valued at USD 346.87 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 112.59 billion. The hospice market size is estimated to grow by USD 89.07 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.11%, according to Technavio.

Hospice market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global hospice market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as capitalizing on the popularity of online media. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - The company offers hospice services that can be provided in any place a patient calls home, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The company offers hospice services for people that have a terminal diagnosis or life-limiting illness.

The company offers hospice services for people that have a terminal diagnosis or life-limiting illness. Golden Living Centers - The company offers hospice services, which include expert medical treatment and pain management with counseling and bereavement support services.

Global hospice market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Increasing geriatric population

Increase in healthcare budgets by governments

Growing demand to prevent infections and ensure patient safety

Key challenges

High cost of healthcare

Lack of skilled nursing staff

Increasing cases of fraudulent home healthcare services

What are the key data covered in this hospice market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hospice market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hospice market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hospice market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Hospice Market vendors

The home healthcare services market size is expected to increase by USD 56.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.83%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers segmentation by application (therapeutic services, diagnostic services, and others) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The personal care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 169.7 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (skincare products, haircare products, color cosmetics, oral care products, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Hospice Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 89.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AccentCare Inc., Amedisys Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Caritas Internationalis, Chemed Corp., COVENANT HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES INC., Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, Dierksen Hospice, FC Compassus LLC, Golden Living Centers, Intrepid USA Healthcare Services, LHC GROUP Inc., LifePoint Health Inc., National Association for Home Care and Hospice, Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care, PeaceHealth, ProMedica Health Systems Inc., PruittHealth Corp., Samaritan Health Services, and The Ensign Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hospice market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global hospice market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 Nursing services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Nursing services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Nursing services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Nursing services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Nursing services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Medical supply services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Medical supply services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medical supply services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Medical supply services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Medical supply services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Physician services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Physician services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Physician services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Physician services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Physician services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Other services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Other services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Other services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Other services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Other services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Home settings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Home settings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Home settings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Home settings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Home settings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Specialty nursing homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Specialty nursing homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Specialty nursing homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Specialty nursing homes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Specialty nursing homes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Hospice care centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Hospice care centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Hospice care centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Hospice care centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Hospice care centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AccentCare Inc.

Exhibit 120: AccentCare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: AccentCare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: AccentCare Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Amedisys Inc.

Exhibit 123: Amedisys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Amedisys Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Amedisys Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Amedisys Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Exhibit 127: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 COVENANT HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES INC.

Exhibit 131: COVENANT HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES INC. - Overview



Exhibit 132: COVENANT HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: COVENANT HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES INC. - Key offerings

12.7 Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care

Exhibit 134: Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care - Overview



Exhibit 135: Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care - Key offerings

12.8 Dierksen Hospice

Exhibit 137: Dierksen Hospice - Overview



Exhibit 138: Dierksen Hospice - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Dierksen Hospice - Key offerings

12.9 Golden Living Centers

Exhibit 140: Golden Living Centers - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 141: Golden Living Centers - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 142: Golden Living Centers - Key offerings

12.10 LHC GROUP Inc.

Exhibit 143: LHC GROUP Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: LHC GROUP Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: LHC GROUP Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: LHC GROUP Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 LifePoint Health Inc.

Exhibit 147: LifePoint Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: LifePoint Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: LifePoint Health Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 National Association for Home Care and Hospice

Exhibit 150: National Association for Home Care and Hospice - Overview



Exhibit 151: National Association for Home Care and Hospice - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: National Association for Home Care and Hospice - Key offerings

12.13 Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care

Exhibit 153: Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care - Overview



Exhibit 154: Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care - Key offerings

12.14 ProMedica Health Systems Inc.

Exhibit 156: ProMedica Health Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: ProMedica Health Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: ProMedica Health Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 PruittHealth Corp.

Exhibit 159: PruittHealth Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: PruittHealth Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: PruittHealth Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Samaritan Health Services

Exhibit 162: Samaritan Health Services - Overview



Exhibit 163: Samaritan Health Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Samaritan Health Services - Key offerings

12.17 The Ensign Group Inc.

Exhibit 165: The Ensign Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: The Ensign Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: The Ensign Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: The Ensign Group Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

