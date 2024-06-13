Hospice Nurse with 3 Million Social Media Followers Partners with Medical Device Company

Hospice Nurse Julie and Hospi Corporation Team Up to Raise Awareness about the Macy Catheter

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hospice Nurse Julie" and Hospi Corporation–the maker of the Macy Catheter–are pleased to announce their partnership.

Julie McFadden, RN is one of the leading voices working to demystify hospice and end of life care on social media. She is known as "Hospice Nurse Julie" to her sizable audience of over 3 million collective followers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

McFadden and medical device company Hospi Corporation share the mission to reduce suffering at end-of-life. Hospi introduced the first innovation to hospice bedside care in decades when it launched the Macy Catheter. The device provides rectal access for medication and fluid administration so patients can immediately continue receiving medications when they can't take them by mouth. Over 100,000 patients have benefited from the rapid symptom management enabled by the Macy Catheter.

Hospice Nurse Julie and Hospi work together to spread the word about how the Macy Catheter improves quality of life for hospice patients and their caregivers.

When asked about why Hospi and McFadden chose to partner with each other, Hospi CEO Igal Ladabaum said, "It was a revelation to me that people are turning to trusted online personalities even for the most intimate of healthcare topics, but after coming across Hospice Nurse Julie I understood why and I immediately knew that we needed to work together. With access to good information, patients and families can better advocate for themselves and their loved ones."

McFadden shared, "When I first learned about the Macy Catheter, it was a no-brainer. My first thought was– Why didn't I think of this? It's an easy decision to partner with a product and company so aligned with my mission."

Ladabaum further elaborated, "The Macy Catheter is basically a soft little tube that is placed in the rectum. Many people initially recoil at the thought of the rectal route. We needed the right partner in order to communicate that the Macy Catheter actually makes the rectal route comfortable and dignified."

Julie McFadden

Julie McFadden–known as "Hospice Nurse Julie"–is a hospice nurse and social media influencer known for her compassionate and educational content on hospice care. Her social media presence has made her a trusted voice in the hospice community. She uses her platform to share valuable insights, personal stories, and educational content. Julie is also the author of "Nothing to Fear," which offers a deeper look into her professional insights and her personal experiences in the field.

For more information about Julie McFadden, including her social media channels and her newly released book "Nothing to Fear," please visit https://www.hospicenursejulie.com/about-me .

Hospi Corporation & the Macy Catheter

Hospi Corporation innovates practical, high-impact medical devices that enhance patient comfort and well-being, ease caregiver burden, and reduce cost. Informed by guidance from practicing healthcare professionals, Hospi develops solutions that optimize the ability of clinicians and loved ones to provide better care in a cost-effective manner. For more information, visit https://www.hospicorp.com/ .

The Macy Catheter is an FDA-cleared rectal medication and fluid administration device that facilitates quick, effective symptom management. Particularly impactful to patients suffering from symptoms related to serious or terminal illness, the Macy Catheter provides an alternate method of administration to other options like intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SubQ).

To learn about the Macy Catheter or to incorporate the Macy Catheter into your hospice's practice, please visit https://www.macycatheter.com/ .

