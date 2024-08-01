Hospice of the Western Reserve Acquires Hospice of North Central Ohio

CLEVELAND, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice of the Western Reserve (HWR), a premier provider of hospice and palliative care services in Northern Ohio, has completed its acquisition of Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO) effective today. This strategic alliance aims to expand access to high-quality, comprehensive end-of-life care across a broader region.

The news follows a February 2024 announcement that the two community-based, nonprofit agencies had entered a management services agreement, allowing HWR to begin a due diligence process in preparation for the full transition. The acquisition comes because of increased competition within the HNCO service area, economic challenges, and a need to stabilize and ultimately grow the organization.

The acquisition brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to providing exceptional care and support to patients and families, enhancing service offerings, streamlining operations, and increasing community engagement. Hospice of the Western Reserve, with over 45 years of experience in end-of-life care, will expand its 15-county service area through Hospice of North Central Ohio to include Ashland, Knox, Richland and other nearby counties.

The acquisition will create the region's largest team of hospice and palliative care certified physicians and specialists, offering the most extensive range of services and support. Additionally, the acquisition will strengthen the organization's ability to support local communities through enhanced education, outreach and volunteer initiatives.

"We are excited to welcome Hospice of North Central Ohio to the Hospice of the Western Reserve family," said Bill Finn, president and CEO of Hospice of the Western Reserve. "This partnership marks an important milestone in our mission to deliver exceptional hospice and palliative care. By combining our resources and expertise, we can ensure that more individuals and their loved ones receive the compassionate support they need."

Joan Hanson, MSN, RN, CHPCA, director of palliative care at Hospice of the Western Reserve, has been serving as interim executive director of Hospice of North Central Ohio during the due diligence process. As of Aug. 1, she will serve as Hospice of the Western Reserve clinical director in Ashland, Knox and Richland counties through the end of 2024.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the dedicated staff in Ashland, Knox and Richland counties," Hanson said. "Over 90% of the HNCO staff has chosen to join the HWR team, showing their commitment to providing compassionate care and support in these communities."

As a nonprofit, Hospice of the Western Reserve is governed by a Board of Directors. To create and maintain local community engagement and support for Hospice of Western Reserve's programs and services at the highest levels in Ashland, Knox and Richland counties, Hospice of the Western Reserve is establishing two Advisory Councils: the Hospice of the Western Reserve Ashland/Richland Advisory Council and the Hospice of the Western Reserve Knox County Advisory Council. The Advisory Councils will help improve access and use of high-quality, community-based palliative and hospice services; provide feedback and evaluation of programs and services; be a source of creative ideas for development, special events and volunteer engagement; and represent Hospice of the Western and its mission in Ashland, Richland and Knox counties.

About Hospice of the Western Reserve

Hospice of the Western Reserve provides palliative and end-of-life care, caregiver support and bereavement services throughout Northern Ohio. In celebration of the individual worth of each life, we strive to relieve suffering, enhance comfort, promote quality of life, foster choice in end-of-life care and support effective grieving. For more information, visit www.hospicewr.org.

