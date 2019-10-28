Hospice of the Western Reserve Enhances Clinician Workflow Through Revolutionary Partnership with Delta Care Rx and Suncoast EMR

CLEVELAND and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice of the Western Reserve is projecting it will save countless hours of clinician time spent on medication profiling within the medical record thanks to a revolutionary partnership between its pharmacy provider, Delta Care Rx, and its electronic medical record vendor, Suncoast, a hospice-centric technology solution by Complia Health. (Medication profiling lists the unique characteristics of a drug or class of drugs, including their administration, absorption, metabolism, duration of action, toxicity and interactions with foods or other medications.)

The nonprofit agency, which serves more than 1,200 patients on any day in the Northern Ohio region, anticipates significant time and cost savings following a recently launched bidirectional systems interface. A bidirectional systems interface is a secured connection between systems that allows the user to both access information and input data and change orders. It helps bridge the gap between health IT applications and makes the secure sharing of data between healthcare providers more seamless and efficient.

"Incorporating cutting edge technology to enhance the quality of patient care has always been a top priority for Hospice of the Western Reserve," said Bill Finn, President and CEO. "This innovative new interface allows us to further optimize workflow, freeing up more time for our dedicated hospice care teams to spend at the patient's bedside. It's impossible to overstate the significance."

"Once new orders or existing therapy changes are approved by our providers, our pharmacy partners at Delta Care Rx will be able to receive a quick verbal order from our clinicians and electronically profile it using this revolutionary new interface with Suncoast electronic medical records," added Judy Bartel, Chief Clinical Officer.

Drew Mihalyo, President and COO at Delta Care Rx, pointed out that "Multiple times per day, clinicians at Hospice of the Western Reserve are utilizing hospice-tailored electronic prescribing software, medication therapy management services, and same day delivery oversight from Delta Care. So, this enhancement we've been able to recently complete for our client and with another great industry partner, Complia Health, just makes sense."

Complia Health CEO Martin Ambrose agrees, "Our purpose is to help our clients remain laser focused on their mission to provide great care, and we are pleased to have partnered with Delta Care Rx towards that aim with this expansion of our bidirectional pharmacy interfaces. End-of-life care is incredibly important and agencies like Hospice of the Western Reserve and their patients deserve to have solutions in place that were designed for the unique needs of hospice."

Mihalyo further underscored the impact of the development, saying, "It's very exciting and when you look at what it accomplishes from a nursing workflow efficiency perspective, it's really the only 'true bidirectional EMR systems interface' capable of such in the hospice pharmacy space. We invite Suncoast users nationwide to discuss this type of extreme innovation with us."

About Delta Care RX

Delta Care Rx — https://www.deltacarerx.com — transforms and improves the hospice pharmacy industry through business transparency, innovation, extreme customer service, and the maintenance of vital community-pharmacy relationships the industry benchmark for pharmacy benefit management, mail order pharmacy options, on-demand pharmacist services, and hospice tailored electronic prescribing. In addition, Delta Care Rx offers electronic tools, including cutting edge telehealth technology, to improve the quality of patient care and simplify essential workflow and ordering processes within hospice settings.

About Hospice of the Western Reserve

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Hospice of the Western Reserve provides palliative and end-of-life care, caregiver support and bereavement services throughout Northern Ohio. The nonprofit agency strives to relieve suffering, enhance comfort, promote quality of life, foster choice in end-of-life care and support effective grieving. Care is provided wherever the patient calls home, including private residences, assisted living communities, nursing facilities and hospitals. Three in-patient hospice care units (hospice houses) are available when intensive symptom management is needed, and for the final days.

About Suncoast by Complia Health

Complia Health is a leading global provider of technology and expertise for the pre- and post-acute care markets. Nearly 3,000 home health, hospice, palliative care, residential care and community care locations count on Complia Health for the clinical, operational, and financial solutions required to profitably deliver quality care to its clients. Complia Health's innovative technology solution for hospice, Suncoast, is the most comprehensive and compliant hospice-centric healthcare platform available today. For more information, visit www.compliahealth.com.

