Hospice Savannah Joins Growing Ranks of Capstone HME Hospice Partners

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., and SAVANNAH, Ga., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice Savannah, one of the leading mission-driven hospices in the Southeast, has selected owner-operated Capstone HME to handle all of its durable medical equipment (DME) needs for the more than 190–200 hospice and palliative care patients Hospice Savannah serves each day.

"As the area's oldest and most respected hospice provider, Hospice Savannah is focused on quality and service," said Hospice Savannah President and CEO Kathleen D. Benton, Dr.PH, MA. "After an extensive review considering all of our options, we simply concluded that Capstone HME would best support our vision to provide the right care in the right place at the right time to the patients and families for whom we care."

To support Hospice Savannah, Capstone HME has opened a local warehouse and hired local drivers. "Capstone HME believes that the best way to support hospice providers and the patients and families they serve is to invest in the local community," stated Capstone HME Vice President Daniel Peake. "We do that not just by establishing a local warehouse, but also by employing drivers and DME experts who are hired for their skill and knowledge as well as their commitment to serving as an extension of the hospice's patient care teams."

"Our Hospice Savannah clinical teams are particularly looking forward to the expanded formulary of quality medical equipment that Capstone HME provides and Capstone HME's on-the ground, 24/7 availability and support," Benton added. "Our hospice administrators are looking forward to the simplified and transparent billing and the direct line to senior executives responsible for ensuring all of our patients' needs are met in a timely manner."

About Hospice Savannah

The only area hospice to have earned the Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, Hospice Savannah is currently celebrating more than 40 years of service to the Coastal Empire counties of Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, and Effingham. Hospice Savannah offers free caregiver support through its Edel Caregiver Institute, free bereavement counseling through Full Circle Grief & Loss, help for those with serious illness through the Steward Center for Palliative Care, as well as the Healing Arts of Massage Therapy, Music Therapy and Story Keeping. Visit www.hospicesavannah.org.

About Capstone HME

One of the nation's leading durable medical equipment providers serving the hospice community and PACE (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly) programs, Capstone HME's business model is based on operating local warehouses with local drivers to support hospice partners, meeting and exceeding all state and federal quality and safety standards, and purchasing the highest quality medical equipment from the most reliable manufacturers. Founded more than 20 years ago, Capstone HME remains an owner-operated company. Capstone HME works exclusively with not-for-profit hospices and is able to meet the needs of providers from the smallest to the largest with a flexible equipment roster designed both to maintain low per patient/per day costs while affording hospice clinicians the freedom to meet the needs of even the most complex end-of-life care cases. Visit www.capstonehme.com.

SOURCE Capstone HME

Related Links

https://www.capstonehme.com

