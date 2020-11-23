Hospice Source acquires Superior Healthcare Inc. Tweet this

About Hospice Source

Based in Carrollton, TX, Hospice Source is the premier national provider of home medical equipment ("HME") exclusively to the hospice market. Hospice Source currently provides service to patients and hospice providers in multiple states from 62 locations.

About TCP

Hospice Source is a portfolio company of Transition Capital Partners. Transition Capital Partners ("TCP") is a Dallas, TX based, family office funded, private investment firm. Founded in 1993, TCP has successfully invested in over 45 lower middle market companies spanning a diverse array of industries. TCP is affiliated with the Patterson Thomas Family Office.

TCP partners with management teams to build sustainable value in businesses over the long-term, without the artificial constraints fundraising cycles create for traditional private equity funds. With more than twenty years of proven success, we have a long track record of collaborating with our partners to accelerate the growth of lower middle market companies.

