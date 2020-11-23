Hospice Source acquires Superior Healthcare Inc.
Nov 23, 2020, 09:00 ET
DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice Source, a leading provider of durable medical equipment dedicated to the hospice market, acquired Superior Healthcare, Inc. of Martinez, California. The acquisition furthers Hospice Source's position as the largest provider of hospice focused durable medical equipment in the state of California.
Jeff West stated "Hospice Source is committed to providing exceptional patient care to all its hospice partners. The acquisition of Superior Healthcare allows us to extend that passion for service to a greater number of northern California hospice patients and hospice partners. We welcome our new team members, hospice partners and patients to the Hospice Source family."
About Hospice Source
Based in Carrollton, TX, Hospice Source is the premier national provider of home medical equipment ("HME") exclusively to the hospice market. Hospice Source currently provides service to patients and hospice providers in multiple states from 62 locations.
About TCP
Hospice Source is a portfolio company of Transition Capital Partners. Transition Capital Partners ("TCP") is a Dallas, TX based, family office funded, private investment firm. Founded in 1993, TCP has successfully invested in over 45 lower middle market companies spanning a diverse array of industries. TCP is affiliated with the Patterson Thomas Family Office.
TCP partners with management teams to build sustainable value in businesses over the long-term, without the artificial constraints fundraising cycles create for traditional private equity funds. With more than twenty years of proven success, we have a long track record of collaborating with our partners to accelerate the growth of lower middle market companies.
