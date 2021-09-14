Hospice Source Announces Jeff Mongonia as Chief Executive Officer

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice Source is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Mongonia as Chief Executive Officer.

Jeff has been in the post-acute healthcare space for 30 years, holding key leadership roles in both the Home Medical Equipment and Respiratory care industry, as well as the Hospice and Palliative care industry. Jeff spent the last 6 years at Compassus, a leader in Hospice and Palliative care, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of the Hospice and Palliative Care business unit. Prior to Compassus, Jeff spent 16 years at American HomePatient in senior operational leadership roles. Prior to his time with American HomePatient, Jeff spent 10 years working for Lincare with the majority of his time in roles as a multi-unit operations leader.

Jeff received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management Summa Cum Laude from Indiana Wesleyan University.

About Hospice Source

Based in Carrollton, TX, Hospice Source is the premier national provider of home medical equipment ("HME") exclusively to the hospice market. Hospice Source currently provides service to patients and hospice providers from 64 locations throughout Texas, California, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Ohio, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Virginia.

To learn more: www.hospicesource.net

